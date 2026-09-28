Brandy Melville second floor opening

By Addison Lee

Newbury Street’s Brandy Melville is not identifiable by a large sign, advertisements, or even a particularly eye-catching store front. Instead, the store remains largely recognizable by the ever-present line that wraps around the building. This Saturday was no exception. Over the weekend, the store opened to include a lower level, inviting an even bigger crowd to shop the extended inventory.

The building’s basement space had previously been used for fitting rooms. However, in early June this year, Brandy locations shut them down to prevent shoplifting and property damage. Yet even without the ability to try on the clothes they are buying, customers continue to congregate to shop in person.

Two customers I spoke to said that the lines were common for them and reflected on how the downstairs might affect that.

“I think, honestly, maybe it would be better because then they’ll have more space for people downstairs. You can let more people in.”

Brandy Melville operates on the business model of “one size fits all.” This means that instead of stocking many sizes of the same piece of clothing, they offer a majority of styles in one, relatively small, size. This creates a competitive shopping experience. With a limited number of each style available, customers may feel a greater need to buy something on the spot, even without being able to try it on. Furthermore, Brandy doesn’t utilize excessive advertising strategies, as illustrated by the demure storefront on Newbury.

It could be that this seemingly straightforward framework is what calls out to customers. Perhaps the simple fact that people line up every day is enough for people to join in on the hype.

The customers I spoke to shared that the basic style of clothing was a motivating factor for them, but that it might not apply to everyone.

“I think a lot of people don’t care about what’s in their clothes. I don’t think they’re caring that much about, like, the price. I think they could charge double, honestly, and they’d still have this crazy line.”

I cannot say for certain whether opening a lower level of Newbury’s Brandy Melville will cut wait times or simply draw in a bigger crowd. Yet, I can say that fascination with the line itself is more than enough advertisement for the store’s expansion.