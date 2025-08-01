“The Ruler” Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh bless the stage at the 2025 Summer of X Block Party.

writing, photos and video by JB

The 5th annual Summer of X Block Party was nothing short of amazing this time around. Hosted by Black Market’s very own Kia & Chris Grant, the party collectively brought hundreds of Bostonians, and some out of town folks as well, to Nubian Square on Washington St, in Roxbury, MA. It was a day to represent our city and to come together to rejoice, not just for our own enjoyment and entertainment, but also to revere and pay homage to the residual effects of the late Malcolm X’s legacy – the Roxbury native himself. People of all ages were there to celebrate and connect with each other through the culmination of food, art, and music. The different ethnicities and ethnic foods were the perfect example of the melting pot our city is known to consist of.

A wide variety of local vendors and food trucks were available to visit and show support. Whether you stopped by The Jewelry Bar for some handcrafted jewelry, whether you visited 5Strong Candle Co. to get you some smell goods, or you went ahead and got you some fresh handmade clothing from DLachae, you were welcomed and well supported for your all of your needs. The food was smelling so good, it was hard to choose where you wanted to get your grub on at. Poppa B’s was out there, live and direct with some of the best soul food Boston has to offer. (Their fried chicken and french fries combo was on point.) The Gourmet Fingerz food truck had their spot set up at the block party, grilling some of the best jerk chicken in the city. Lalu’s Chicken had their table stacked with some of the “Best Cluckin’ Chicken in Boston” and other assortments of deliciousness. Big shoutout to all the vendors and food trucks that were able to provide for the party!

Gourmet Fingerz Jerk Chicken on the grill at the 2025 Summer of X Block Party.

I can’t end this recap without highlighting the headliners of the party – the legendary Doug E. Fresh and The Ruler himself, Slick Rick. Together, they simply set the stage ablaze and had everybody in attendance moving, grooving, and rapping along to their hits. From “Keep Rising to the Top” and “Ladi Dadi” to “The Show” and “All the Way to Heaven”, the nostalgia of the 80s was definitely in the air while these two were on stage. Slick Rick even performed one of his latest songs from his new album “Victory” and it sounded like he never put the mic down. Go check out the new music videos Slick Rick has dropped for us along with his film titled “Victory”. Needless to say, the night ended in spectacular fashion and for a day, the city felt unified in every way. Big shoutout to the legends Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick! Check out the recap video below for a glimpse into what you may have missed.

