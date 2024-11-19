Album Review: Bastille “&”

By Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Artist: Bastille

Album: “&” (Ampersand)

Favorite Songs: “Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky," ”Mademoiselle & The Nunnery Blaze," and “Zheng Yi Sao & Questions For Her”

For Fans of: Glass Animals, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Declan McKenna

&...An Overview!

For over a decade now, Bastille has been consistently releasing music that is cinematic, deep, and raw. They gave us their new album “&” (Ampersand) on October 25th, and this new album does not disappoint. Based on the idea of connection, Bastille has brought us a collection of songs about relationships, events, people, and emotions. A history lesson and a crash course in being human rolled into one, “&” is sure to connect with people across generations, locations, and tastes.

The songs on this album were written by Bastille frontman Dan Smith, and feature collaborators, emphasizing the ideas of connection and relationships that Bastille strove to exemplify with this new album. A collaborator in an unusual way, historian Emma Nagouse helped Smith research people and stories to share that may have been forgotten in human history. The result is unlike anything that I have heard, a sweeping and cinematic tour of stories about love, loss, and being human. Smith’s distinct and impassioned vocals are the perfect vessel for these stories, and his production skills are really the cherry on top of an album that is raw, real, and remarkable.

Early Impressions...and an Impressionist!

The album opens with “Intros & Narrators” which is a song told from Smith’s point of view, to us the listener, offering us insight into the rest of the album. Smith sings of history repeating itself, hinting at the themes of the album and introducing the ideas of seeing yourself depicted in the songs. The song ends with a warning to “never lay your trust in the narrator” before the album continues with Smith’s narration of the stories of the album.

Immediately, we are introduced to Smith’s gut-wrenching vocals and lyrics on the track “Eve & Paradise Lost”, retelling the story of Adam and Eve from the perspective of Eve’s pain as she experiences childbirth. He sings of her “carrying our babies and our sins” and dealing with the implications of her being made as a mate for Adam.

From this song, we are taken to Amherst Massachusetts for a song about Emily Dickinson. In this revisionist defense of the poet told from the perspective of her sister Lavinia who claims “she was never lost,” Smith argues that, rather than viewing her as an oddball or a recluse, we should recognize the poet for the worlds she built in her mind.

The next story on the album is that of Edvard Munch, the Norwegian artist famous for the Scream. The song is called “Blue Sky & The Painter” and confronts Munch’s history of mental health struggles. Smith asks “Would I be who I am without the sadness in me?” in the powerful bridge of the song, channeling Munch’s emotions in this powerful anthem about having hope for the future.

After this rousing guitar heavy song, the album takes a turn back towards the stripped back nature of the first few songs with “Leonard & Marianne," a song about Leonard Cohen and his lover Marianne Ihlen. This soul-crushing song about lost love and memory showcases Smith’s vocals and songwriting beautifully.

“Leonard & Marianne” ends with a lead-in to the next song, “Marie & Polonium” which is about Marie Curie and her research. The song urges us to “Love deeper, even if it kills you/ have no fear when you got the answers” and hints at Curie’s dedication to furthering scientific progress, even though it led to her demise.

The next song is an impassioned love song called “Red Wine & Wilde” which tells of a drunken night of Oscar Wilde and his experiences being a queer man in a time where that was not accepted. Wilde wants his lover to stay, but the man is worried about the world around them criticizing their affair. It is a heartbreaking song about forbidden romance and the pain of social norms.