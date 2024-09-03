A WILD Radio Reunion in Boston

Discover WERS, ERS+ :: 09.03.2024

co-written by Bryan Edouard + DJ Mo Wilks

What’s Good Boston! It’s DJ Mo Wilks From Studio 8 8-9 and The Secret Spot. I’d like to share with you how the first annual Boston Radio Reunion & Awards event highlighting urban radio station W.I.L.D 1090 AM went down. The event was hosted at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square and the views from the sixth floor were beautiful. I had to make sure that I snapped some pics for the evening, which started with a nice soulfood dinner and a sunset like no other.

WERS/WILD alum Elroy R.C. Smith

WERS/WILD alum Elroy R.C. Smith

Soon we all gathered in the seating area and began to converse and share memories with old mentors who are still revered in the game and viewed as living legends. Bishop was amazed to see what he was getting himself into for the history goes waaaaaay back. We saw one time WERS host/Emerson Class of ’81 and former W.I.L.D. Program Director Elroy R.C. Smith, on-air personalities Kandi Eastman, Pebbles, Stephen Hill and many other former show hosts such as WXKS’s JoJo Kincaid garner awards and share their sentiments, gratitude and magnitude of being a part of Boston’s radio community. R&B singer and former Boston resident special guest Ralph Tresvant showed face and expressed what Boston’s radio culture did for him when he was a part of the iconic group “New Edition” to the current day as he’s still showing the world that it needs a man with sensitivity. 

WILD alums Coach Willie Maye + Kandi Eastman

WILD alums Coach Willie Maye + Kandi Eastman

Towards the end the packed audience experienced a little performance from Ralph himself. The evening concluded with more pictures, hugs, conversations, and updates for when the next annual reunion was being held. The City of Boston mayor, Mayor Michelle Wu issued a proclimation naming July 26th was “W.I.L.D Day”.

WILD alum Pebbles + D-Da Nubian

WILD alum Pebbles + D-Da Nubian

It was an honor to be a part of this collective of individuals who made not just their dreams come true, my dreams included, but gave Boston so much heart and soul energy as a whole and beyond. I always regard it as an immense honor to be part of  the fabric of Boston broadcast history.

WILD alum Stephen Hill

WILD alum Stephen Hill

D-DaNubian, Ralph Tresvant + Bishop Toussaint

D-DaNubian, Ralph Tresvant + Bishop Toussaint

I’m DJ Mo Wilks from Studio 8 8-9 and I’ll catch you on the flip side. Later!

