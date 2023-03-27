Pick of the Week: Tame Impala “Wings of Time”

By Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

Indie psychedelic superstar Tame Impala, known for his trippy, mellow sound, performs with an unexpected and spirited determination on “Wings of Time.” The exultant new song is from the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves soundtrack.

Since the release of his fourth studio album The Slow Rush in 2020, the musician has worked on some sensational collaborations. “Turn Up The Sunshine,” his duet with Diana Ross, was the lead single on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. Likewise, the Gorillaz included him on their highly anticipated album Cracker Island.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS OF “WINGS OF TIME”

At first glance, Dungeons & Dragons and Tame Impala seem like an unlikely combination. However, Kevin Parker— the musical force behind Tame Impala—flawlessly adopts a mythical warrior-like persona on “Wings of Time.”

The song’s chorus, “Do you see the wings of time? Do you feel a sense of pride now? Do you know you'll never fly alone? We did it right this time,” is legendary. Although the lyrics do reference specific mystical imagery, like dragons, wings, and flying, the track’s essential themes are similar to those present throughout Tame Impala’s entire discography. The musician has been writing about the passage of time, ego, and love since his 2008 self-titled EP.

DIVING INTO THE SOUND OF “WINGS OF TIME”

The sound of “Wings of Time” evolves from a steady drum beat. Overall, it’s dynamic—with grounded verses and soaring choruses. Each electric guitar strum sings, and Kevin Parker has an unforgettably delicate tone. Despite, the musician’s breathy vocals and the psychedelic influence, the track is edgier than Tame Impala’s typical sound.

Ultimately, it’s unclear whether the song’s unique sound was simply inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves or if it symbolizes a turning point in Parker’s musical career. Either way, the single is uplifting, melodic, and passionate.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR TAME IMPALA?

“Wings of Time” marks Tame Impala’s first release of 2023. The musician has not announced any additional upcoming releases. However, this spring, he will play at a variety of music festivals, like Lollapalooza and Estéreo Picnic.