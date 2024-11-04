WERS 75th Birthday Bash!

75th Birthday, Discover WERS :: 11.04.2024

As we wrap up our birthday year, we invite you to celebrate with us one more time at the WERS 75th Birthday Bash! Friday December 13th at Roadrunner. Suki Waterhouse and Bully will be headlining this unforgettable celebration, and the ‘ERS staff will be there for a night of fun and awesome music discovery. Thanks for your support…and for celebrating 75 years of Boston’s Uncommon Radio.

Get your tickets HERE!

Or…3 ways to win your way in!

  • Donate to our WERS Food and Friends campaign Between Dec 3 and Dec 11, for a chance at tickets to the show and a backstage meet and greet and group with Suki Waterhouse.  Your donation will help support the music on WERS and the women at Rosie’s Place, a multi-service community center that offers women emergency shelter and meals, and so much more.
  • Sign up for our Newsletter here and open your email on these days:
    • Wed Nov 13
    • Sat Nov 23
    • Sat Dec 7
  • Listen to WERS:
    • Thu Nov 7 (in the 4pm hour)
    • Fri Nov 15 (in the 8am hour)
    • Thu Dec 5 (in the 11am hour)
    • Wed Dec 11 (in the 7am hour)

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Our 75th Birthday Concert Series
Five Songs to Know Before WERS’ 70th Birthday Party
Weekly News: A Look Back ​at ​​the Life of JFK for his Would-​B​​​e 100th Birthday
Playlist: Celebrating Chrissie Hynde’s 70th Birthday
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Governor on Wicked Local Wednesday
Little Fuss in Studio 88-9 for Wicked Local Wednesday
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Performance at WERS
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Ooh La” [Acoustic]

CONNECT WITH WERS