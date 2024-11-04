As we wrap up our birthday year, we invite you to celebrate with us one more time at the WERS 75th Birthday Bash! Friday December 13th at Roadrunner. Suki Waterhouse and Bully will be headlining this unforgettable celebration, and the ‘ERS staff will be there for a night of fun and awesome music discovery. Thanks for your support…and for celebrating 75 years of Boston’s Uncommon Radio.
Get your tickets HERE!
Or…3 ways to win your way in!
- Donate to our WERS Food and Friends campaign Between Dec 3 and Dec 11, for a chance at tickets to the show and a backstage meet and greet and group with Suki Waterhouse. Your donation will help support the music on WERS and the women at Rosie’s Place, a multi-service community center that offers women emergency shelter and meals, and so much more.
- Sign up for our Newsletter here and open your email on these days:
- Wed Nov 13
- Sat Nov 23
- Sat Dec 7
- Listen to WERS:
- Thu Nov 7 (in the 4pm hour)
- Fri Nov 15 (in the 8am hour)
- Thu Dec 5 (in the 11am hour)
- Wed Dec 11 (in the 7am hour)