Vault of Soul: Stephanie Mills

In 1986, Stephanie Mills’ success peaked when she released her version of the Angela Winbush-penned “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love.” This record hit #1 on the R&B singles chart, creating momentum for her immense success within the R&B sphere of music. Continuing with her next release, If I Were Your Woman resulted in a three-week #1 R&B hit with songs like “I Feel Good All Over” and “You’re Puttin’ a Rush on Me.” Eventually, the album reached platinum status, marking Mills for her talent and hard work. Another platinum record for Mills came from her 1989 Home album which included “The Comfort of a Man” and “Something in the Way You Make Me Feel.”

After this immense success, Mills’ career began to gradually slow down. Her final albums for MCA Records, were Something Real (1992) and a Christmas album. After being released by MCA, Mills made her way back to the Broadway stage, performing for The Wiz and playing a major role in the production side of Stephen Schwart’s Children of Eden. In 2008, Mills made a comeback by independently releasing her music with singles recorded with BeBe Winans and DMX for the album Born For This. Most recently, in 2024, Mills returned to Broadway after forty years in the musical Hadestown, making her truly remarkable for her commitment as a R&B star and Broadway star!

Who Influenced Stephanie Mills:

Etta James

Aretha Franklin

Gladys Knight

Marvin Gaye

Chaka Khan

Who Stephanie Mills Influenced:

Diana Ross

Cynthia Erivo

Whitney Houston

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child

Fantasia Barrino

Awards and Honors:

Grammy Award: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, “Never Knew Love Like This Before” (1981)

American Music Award: Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist, Herself (1982)

Spotlight Tracks

Home (1974)

Ah, yes, a classic ‘I want’ song that’s in every Broadway musical. In The Wiz, ‘Home’ is that classic masterpiece, featuring our wonderful Stephanie Mills. Here, Dorothy expresses and reflects upon her journey through Oz as she wishes to return home, completing her quest. I love how Mills delivers her vocals in such a powerful, superb, classic Broadway way. She makes it sound easy as she hits those high notes, scratching exactly the part of my brain made to listen to Broadway ‘I want songs.’ But there is this sense of soulful energy, as we get those raspy moments as well as the Broadway power. I really enjoy how these two mix seamlessly; all thanks to Stephanie Mills’ incredible musical talent and performance!

What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’ (1979)

Mills goes for more of a sensual R&B vibe with this song, as she questions what her partner is going to do with her lovin’. There is an upbeat attitude as the trumpets and back-ground vocalists give their best. The former sounds as jazzy as jazz can be,while the latter feeds this angelic tone that compliments Mills’ powerhouse of a voice. I love the vocal performance here;here is this sense of demand as Mills holds out these long powerful notes, commanding attention and giving me goosebumps. I can see her broadway roots here, but I love the way she transforms it to her liking, adding her mark to R&B.

Never Knew Love Like This Before (1980)

A very soft love song that expresses an emotional upbeat energy, truly transporting the listener on this ‘80s wave of romance. Listening to this song made me feel like I was in a packed, sweaty gym watching couples slow dance during the 1980s, as if I was in the movie Grease or something. Truly, it’s all thanks to Mills’ vocal performance; she captures that soulful richness that is needed in the song. Which carries throughout, as the back-track lets her voice shine, never drawing much attention to the accompaniment. It’s simple, but it really speaks to the soul; the romantic in me is jumping with joy! This pretty much sums up my experience with Stephanie Mills: my music-loving, romantic soul appreciates her immense talent and contributions.

I Feel Good All Over (1987)

An elegant love song that had radio crossover appeal was a No.1 R&B chart-topper in 1987. Mills shares a first person heart-to-heart conversation with her lover about holding onto their relationship, which in her eyes has grown into something real and meaningful. The song showcases a mature tone about love beyond just the surface. More songs of the mid- to late- 1980s would platform soulful songstresses such as Mills, Mikki Howard, Anita Baker and Regina Belle. It is a song full of soulful quiet-storm range, presence, richness, yet with a down-to-earth sensibility.

The bridge of I Feel Good All Over transitions from a soulful musical tone to one of spiritual testimony. The change, almost religious in nature, is a blend few artists can achieve in contemporary R&B. The background singer’s abundant joyful accents peak with an a capella lyric, "Sweet things you say to me," taking the recording to a higher dimension. As the song winds down, the listener receives a graceful and grateful reminder from Mills the person she has found is someone others would be overjoyed to be with. "You and I, we had what others dream about. We finally worked it out." Stephanie is more than thankful she feels love and security within her relationship.