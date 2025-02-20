Vault of Soul: Teddy Pendergrass

Pendergrass launched a "Ladies Only" Tour. Pendergrass would literally pour his entire heart and soul into performances dripping with soulful pulsating sweat. Legendary tour memories are filled with audience members sharing more than just smiles with Teddy… Predominantly female audiences would hurl their intimate apparel and phone numbers to him. This set the tone for numerous acts to follow throughout the following decades. Of note, 1990's artists such as Jodeci, TGT - Tyrese Ginuwine and Tank and 2000's shows featuring Joe, Janet Jackson and Miguel owe a debt to the on stage seduction Pendergrass put in motion.



The start of his solo career was off to a hot start following those two releases. Teddy moved further and further into the mainstream of R&B. Every new hit cemented him as a mainstay in the Soul and R&B genres, achieving either gold or platinum certification and propelling him to sell out big concert venues. Pendergrass’ hits during this period of his career were “Love TKO,” “When Somebody Loves You Back,” and many more. He became the face of soul, surpassing many of the greatest artists of the genre on his rise to stardom. Pendergrass was even an inspiration to some of his peers, such as Luther Vandross. His influence and popularity continued to grow until his devastating car accident in March 1982, which paralyzed him from the chest down. Teddy Pendergrass would never walk again.

More Than A Comeback

After his accident, Pendergrass had much more pressing matters to attend to outside of releasing new music. Although severely injured, his sixth studio album, This One’s For You, was released in the summer of 1982. This album along with his October 1983 release of Heaven Only Knows saw Pendergrass release songs that had been performed before his accident. In 1984, Pendergrass recorded another album called Love Language featuring the singles, “You’re My Choice Tonight,” produced by Luther Vandross and a duet, “Hold Me” with Whitney Houston. Pendergrass would return to the stage in his hometown of Philadelphia on July 13, 1985, at the Live Aid concert. It was a truly triumphant moment. Just three years earlier, in 1982, Pendergrass almost died, and to see him on stage in front of an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide was a testament not only to his stardom, but his strength as a human.



After the Live Aid concert, Pendergrass continued his career. He performed on songs with the likes of Whitney Houston and Stephanie Mills. By the end of the 1980s, the singer had fully cemented himself as a titan and icon of music, with his final album being released in 1998. Pendergrass would go on to perform at various venues up until 2006 when he formally retired from the music world. The soul icon would later pass away from respiratory failure in 2010. Despite his passing, his legacy still lives on today with the Enon Baptist Church Youth Fund that was set up by his wife Joan Pendergrass in his name. It provides scholarships and other forms of support for the younger members of the church’s congregation.

Who Influenced Teddy Pendergrass?

James Brown

Otis Redding

Marvin Gaye

Frank Sinatra

Marvin Junior of the Dells

David Ruffin of the Temptations

Who Teddy Pendergrass Influenced:

Usher

Stephanie Mills

Whitney Houston

Johnny Gill

Al B. Sure

Tyrese

Janet Jackson

Teddy Pendergrass’ Awards and Honors:

American Music Award, Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist , (1979)

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame class of 2021

Rolling Stones no.42 Greatest Singer of All Time

Spotlight Tracks

“Wake Up Everybody” (1975)

The title track for Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ November 1975 album was a springboard for Pendergrass’ launch into R&B superstardom. Pendergrass, on the lead vocal seems to summon all of his gospel and pulpit sermon influence to call his soulful community into action nationwide. Bellowing lyrics pleading, “wake up everybody no more sleeping in bed, no more backward thinking time for thinking ahead!” are still anthemic today, reminding both young people and elders to dig deep within themselves to have not only love for one another, but especially love for themselves.

“When Somebody Loves You Back” (1978)

"When Somebody Loves You Back” was released on Pendergrass’ second album Life Is A Song Worth Singing in 1978. Along with other songs on the album, “When Somebody Loves You Back” helped the album attain its platinum certificate and reach number 11 on the US Billboard 200. The song almost fully encapsulates the passion that Pendergrass put into each of his songs. It fills the listener with the story that Pendergrass is trying to tell, that being: what it’s like to be loved and in love with someone. The song starts with very light drumming and an accompaniment of horns and cymbals. Then comes Pendergrass' smooth voice that puts the listener into a trance that can only be described as falling through a world that is the manifestation of the very idea of love itself.

“Close the Door” (1978)

From the same album as “When Somebody Loves You Back,” “Close the Door” is the star of the album. It is this song that gave Pendergrass a true Billboard hit. The song peaked at No.1 on the Billboard R&B chart. On its own, independent of the album, “Close the Door” earned a gold certificate and has been sampled many times over by numerous artists. The song again channels the very essence of the soul genre. The light tapping of the drums, the horn solo in the middle of the song, and of course the vocals of Teddy Pendergrass make this track feel perfect. Every aspect of it reveals what love is about: passion. “Close the Door” and other songs are what established Pendergrass as the romantic love icon that he was and helped supercharge his career.

“Love TKO” (1980)

This song is from his fourth studio album, TP. For this song, Pendergrass covers a soul classic in ‘Love TKO.’ He keeps the composition of the song mostly the same, but of course, no one has done it like Pendergrass. The song has a smooth bassline underlying the drums and piano. Pendergrass adds his voice to it, which is just that much smoother than anyone who has covered the song before him and after him. He truly makes it his own, and it is widely considered to be his song despite the many versions of it. Safe to say, it was a knockout with audiences seeking romance and solidified Pendergrass as both a singer and sex symbol.