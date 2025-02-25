Three songs you have to give a listen for the month of February

You Are Here :: 02.25.2025

By Gabby Berry 

Though February is nearing its end, it’s important that we appreciate all that it has to offer all the way through! In this episode, let’s show some love to Black History month and the month of love with three of Reporter Gabby Berry’s top love songs this February.

Artists such as Minnie Riperton, Raphael Saadig, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell created songs perfect for showing love to family and friends and appreciating African American culture in music. Listen in and enjoy a few heartfelt songs that will reign in this year’s February on a romantic note.

