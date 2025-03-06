The Winteractive exhibit brings Boston winter cheer through art

You Are Here :: 03.06.2025

By Addison Brewer-Hay

Winteractive is open until April 14 and displays winter cheer through innovative art installations. Brought to Boston by the downtown Boston alliance, Winteractive showcases a variety of artists while paying tribute to Canadian styles.

The exhibit displays interactive light installations, six pink figures, and a variety of murals and paintings. Winteractive gives artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a broad Boston audience.

The Downtown Boston Alliance emphasized their mission to bring community members downtown despite the chilling winter temperatures. 

Kelsey Pramik, director of special projects at The Downtown Boston Alliance, expressed the positive feedback the team has noticed since the installation first went on display January 15. 

“The response has been really incredible”, Pramik said, “we have already hit 42,000 users visiting the website and viewing it 73,000 times.”

Winteractive gives a platform to many practicing artists including BU professor Breehan James who displays her mural “A winter Messenger” to Boston’s downtown. Excited about the new audience that this exhibit will bring her, James is enthusiastic about her art’s display. 

“In the grand scheme of you know all the people that can see your work,” James said, “people who go to galleries and museums, it’s just a small part of our culture and our community. So it’s really interesting to me to put my work more public facing. 

Another artist, Serge Maheu, displayed his art piece “the cycle” starting February 26th. The artwork uses 24 different phases of light to represent the hours in a day. 

“I was always in art and culture,” said Maheu, “and at some point I just decided to combine my computer skills and programming with what I was doing as a photographer and videographer and it just kind of became this kind of interactive artwork.” 

As flowers prepare to bloom for spring, winteractive will continue to decorate the streets of Boston until April. You can learn more about winteractive here: https://www.winteractive.org/

