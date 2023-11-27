Cast Your Vote for the Top 88 of 2023

Discover WERS, Member News, Year In Review :: 11.27.2023
Top 88, 2023, Vote, Cast Your Vote, WERS 88.9 FM
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

It’s hard to believe, but 2023 is almost behind us! And now it’s time for you to tell us what you think is the best music we discovered together, for our top 88 of 2023!

We played hundreds of new songs, from artists that blew up this year like boygenius, to comebacks from Depeche Mode and the Stones, to indie and local artists like Bully and Squirrel Flower.

Tell us your favorites and we’ll count down the Top 88 on New Years Eve and New Years Day! 

Plus, if you vote by December 10th, you’ll have a chance to spend New Years Eve at Ripe’s concert at Roadrunner!

Vote for the Top 88 of 2023

