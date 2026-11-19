By Sam Bercher

Wandering The Boston Common recently has been a new character: The Rat Queen. The Rat Queen has been out and about on the common. Saturday, October 17, she also hosted her first Rat Cult Meeting, a gathering of her fans, which included a costume contest, rat olympics, and plenty of cheese.

The Rat Queen has become well known for walking out on The Common selling rats wrapped in foil, telling jokes, and brightening people’s day. She also wears a costume made of paper mache from the Puppet Free Library at Emmanuel Church.

She has another meeting in Salem planned, but while she’s gone, there are always interesting people to meet and things to do on The Common.