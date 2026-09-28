The Boston Common gets ready to rock and roll

By Addison Brewer-Hay and Sam Bercher

Lazarus Frontman: Andre Lazarus Photo Courtesy of Sam Bercher

On Sept. 4, the Boston Common’s soldiers and sailors monument served a new purpose. Turning into a makeshift stage for two student bands, young musicians are finding ways to build community and make Boston their own.

With a first ever performance from the opening band Granite, music echoed throughout the park. The crowd filled in fast – students, and locals of all ages dispersed around the monument, and listeners sang back to the band while moshing through the crowd. While Granite took the stage for the first time as a complete band, the band Lazarus has become used to the untraditional performance approach.

Granite vocalist Lauren Norcia and Bassist Savvy Saint, Photo Courtesy of Sam Bercher

Frontman Andre Lazarus explained that it’s shows like these that make the experience and Boston so special.