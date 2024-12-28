The Best Boston Concerts of 2024

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

The time has come! The writers at WERS are reflecting on five of the best Boston shows this year. From Lizzy McAlpine to Quasi, here are the Boston concerts that wowed us. Keep an eye out for these artists and the venues listed!

Interpol @ Roadrunner

At the start of December, Interpol returned to Boston at the Roadrunner on their Antics 20 Year Anniversary Tour. There is no other concert that I would have wanted to be my first than this one. They say that no matter how good or bad your first show is you will never forget it. It was the perfect full circle for not only myself, as someone who has listened to the band for half a decade, but also Interpol. Not only has it been twenty years since the release of one of, if not their most popular album Antics, Boston also happens to be one of the first places that they started doing shows outside of New York City.

One of the best parts of the night was being able to see the age range in the audience and how many different generations had been impacted by Interpol’s music. There were people who were in their forties, people in their twenties, and people who were only around twelve or thirteen. Everyone who was there had their own personal connection to the band, and they even made a few remarks about it. Lead singer Paul Banks towards the end of the set said something like, “We just want to thank everyone… whether you have been there since the beginning, maybe you joined somewhere in the middle, or maybe this is your first time listening to us, thank you.” The reason why this concert was so perfect and felt so nostalgic was because it was open to everyone, and no matter what point you started listening to Interpol, it was for you.

They played through all of Antics and then they played some of their more famous songs. Highlights of the night for me, were when they played probably their most popular song, “Evil” and then ended the concert with “PDA,” a song off of their first studio album Turn On the Bright Lights. The concert ended with the lighting flashing between a bright white and dark red, and then as the dust settled Interpol walked off stage, and we were all left wanting more.

– Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Quasi @ Crystal Ballroom with Jeffrey Lewis

Is there a better set to see with one’s Dad than Quasi and Jeffrey Lewis? I don’t think so. The Crystal Ballroom was a magical setting for the opening of Quasi’s Featuring “Birds” Tour. Jeffrey Lewis played an opening for the ages with a balanced setlist, comic book presentations, and cutting humor. I have wanted to see Jeffrey live for years, and I couldn’t have asked for a better show.

As Quasi took the stage, Sam Coomes was boosting with energy and it became clear that he was overcome with the audience’s excited response to various parts of the concert. The entirety of Featuring “Birds” sounded just as fresh as when it was originally recorded in the late nineties, especially thanks to the great drumming by Janet Weiss. Weiss’s drumming was timed to perfection with the rest of the band, which made the set go smooth as butter.

After playing through all of Featuring “Birds”, Quasi allowed for audience suggestions. A highlight of this portion of the show was hearing the whole audience shout the lyrics to “It’s Raining.” This cathartic moment toward the end of the show was icing on top of the cake.

I was likely to hit the concert on a weekend when my Dad was in town, and the nineties rock anthems were perfect to dance to. An explosive beginning to their tour, Quasi’s concert with Jeffrey Lewis at the Crystal Ballroom this year was one for the books.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Lizzy McAlpine @ MGM Music Hall

This year I’ve been all around Boston. I’ve seen 10 shows (a new record for me!) at venues ranging from Paradise Rock Club to Fenway Park. While the obvious choice for the year is Noah Kahan’s Fenway debut, I figured I would spare the blog audience from hearing about that concert again!

So, another concert I really enjoyed this year was Lizzy McAlpine at MGM Music Hall over the summer. I took my younger sister to the show for her birthday, and my older brother (who’s birthday was the day before) tagged along as well. I’ve been a fan of Lizzy McAlpine since a friend introduced me to her in high school, and it was very special getting to experience seeing her for the first time alongside my siblings, who I so graciously introduced to her music (what goes around comes around, right?).

The show was amazing. It was my first time at MGM, and the screens make all the difference when you’re in the pit. It was extra special getting to see McAlpine play in Boston, as she went to Berklee for some time and wrote a lot of her music about the time she spent in Boston. She also debuted her recently released song Spring into Summer, which she had just finished writing backstage while we were waiting for her to come out. She played lots of songs we loved and we even made friends with the people standing next to us. My sister and I took home matching shirts and my brother learned how expensive drinks are in Boston. It was an awesome show, and certainly one that ranks high on my yearly review.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan @ TD Garden

The SWEAT tour changed my life, and I don’t say that lightly about concerts. Joined by two pop music icons Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, SWEAT brings an energy that no concert has ever made me feel before: the rush was real. Having followed Troye since his YouTube days, his music – especially Blue Neighborhood – played a crucial role in my journey of personal identity. Charli XCX has always been a constant in my daily playlists, I love her so much that I even wrote an album review for Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. Therefore, seeing this concert felt like a true rite of passage to me.

The energy in TD Garden was buzzing and electric, with concert goers decked up in brat green, others wearing internet meme-inspired fits. The line looked more like a NYFW fashion show, and honestly… I was living for it! Part of what makes this experience so enjoyable is how the concert created a safe space for everyone to party and be our authentic selves, just like how their songs encouraged us to.

What made Charli and Troye so special was how they celebrated authenticity and embraced weirdness with this tour. Electro-pop has always been something of an outsider in music, and watching Charli and Troye celebrate that created this incredible safe space for anyone who’s ever felt out of place. Performing in sold out stadium shows for a music genre that is usually overlooked and celebrating queer identities and simply one’s “weirdness,” the SWEAT tour is a cultural milestone.

I appreciated how Charli and Troye alternated their sets without trying to overshadow each other. Their final encore – where they joined together in the end for their iconic collabs “Talk Talk Remix” and “1999” – marked the perfect ending for this euphoric experience.

To me, the SWEAT tour wasn’t just a concert: it was a beautiful celebration of queer culture and electro-pop music that I’ll never forget.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Clairo @ Roadrunner with Alice Phoebe Lou

Halloween Eve. Lights fall over a shimmery, vintage backdrop as she takes the stage. Even though the audience is going wild, I stay quiet. Speakers blast introductory music, playing her and the band onstage. For a moment they relax with wine, before taking to their instruments, and there is something particular about the setup, the intro, the aura – it’s all so charming.

The tour of the year to make with your significant other, Clairo’s Charm Tour made waves in Boston. With a merch line stretching up the stairs and down a hallway on Clairo’s third night in Boston alone, it’s safe to say that fans were ready for more. To add to the energy, it was the night before Halloween and costumes were everywhere. The most popular costume? Why, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos of course!

Alice Phoebe Lou set the tone for Halloween Eve with classic tracks like “Witches.” Her voice was awe-inspiring to hear live. Alice Phoebe Lou deserves more attention, especially after her recent single, “Better.” While she didn’t play it live during this show (it wasn’t out yet), I want to see her again just to see it live.

The best moment of the night was the change in lighting for one of the best tracks off of Charm: “Echo.” As the instrumental began and the stage shifted, a halo-like ring drifted down toward the stage. It was an especially beautiful rendition of the song, and the live band didn’t miss a beat.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator