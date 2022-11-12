By Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

Artist: The 1975

Venue: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

When: Saturday, November 5th

DISCOVERING THE 1975'S DISCOGRAPHY

It’s hard not to get hooked on the 1975's innovative and compelling aura. It was just a few weeks prior to attending the band’s Boston show that I found this effect taking over me.

Leading up to the release of their latest album — Being Funny in a Foreign Language — in mid-October, I had absolutely no idea of the 1975’s incredible artistic prowess. I learned of them rather by chance, catching some of the buzz about their ongoing tour. I first listened to their song “Happiness.”

Immediately, I felt drawn to give the rest of their album a listen. Then, their releases from previous years. And before I knew it, I had several of their tracks on repeat.

THE MEMORABLE QUALITY OF THE SHOW

There is no other concert apart from one or two others in my lifetime as mesmerizing and memorable as that of seeing the 1975 at MGM Music Hall on Saturday night.

I’m used to blasting their music on noise-canceling headphones in a college dorm room. Seeing the indie-rock band showcase their passion and talent in-person is an entirely different, exciting and cathartic experience.

THE ENJOYABLE ATMOSPHERE BUILT EARLY ON

Upon entering the music hall, I noticed that the stage had some instruments laid out for the opening act performers — BLACKSTARKIDS. The actual set was behind large and dark-colored curtains, making The 1975's arrival suspenseful.

As crowd members enthusiastically waited for the show to begin, the heavy air of anticipation remained, seemingly represented in physical form by the artificial fog that hovered over the stage.

Pop band BLACKSTARKIDS opened the night with a brief collection of songs. They energized the audience and played a huge role in building the enjoyable atmosphere you would expect from a concert.

Once their performance ended, the curtains rose, a house-like set was revealed, and the 1975’s show began. The group started with their self-titled song "The 1975," which resonated through the venue and tickled the hearts of fans.

A COMMUNAL EXPERIENCE

People were crying, laughing, dancing, and embracing one another everywhere you looked. Even one couple got engaged and had strangers join them in celebration, which added to the sense of unison of the concert. This feeling was only intensified by the engaging dynamic of the performance.

Curious about how others felt about the set, I asked long-term fans to express their thoughts on it.

"There was one moment when I kind of got aware of my peripheral vision. And then I was like, ‘Oh my god— we're all just here, aren't we?’ It was just such a big venue. And yet we were all united," said audience member Arlo Kellie in a brief and friendly interview after the concert.

THE GLAMOR OF THE SHOW

Another long-time follower of the band, Cynthia Huerta, said how the setup itself was "gorgeous" and one of the best she had ever seen. Kellie echoed similar thoughts, adding that it seemed to give the band members the "freedom to do what they felt like at the moment."

I found the set to be one of the major culprits for the show's glamor. A variety of the event's highlights dealt with acts that members of the band performed with the doors, lamps, TVs, and stairs on stage. One of the most notable "acts" was when Healy took the screen off of one of the TVs and entered it. Later, guitarist Adam Hann shined a flashlight, acting as if he were looking for something amongst the crowd.

The 1975 delivered a memorable performance for many, myself included.

As Arlo Kellie passionately said, "If you are into this band at all… I would recommend going [to a show]. Before it, I was like, this is going to change my life. And now, I have walked out of it… and I'm like, yep!"