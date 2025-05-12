Pick of the Week: Trousdale “Growing Pains”

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The all-woman trio Trousdale shines on their recent album. The band’s sophomore record Growing Pains, released April 11, features some of the band’s brightest work, with polished pop structures and developed arcs in each song. Lyrically and sonically, Growing Pains sees the Los Angeles band surging forward at various points; from the post-breakup realizations on “Over and Over” to the renewed perspective on “Lonely Night,” the band has certainly grown. Though, pains are often included. No tune illustrates this better than the title track of the newest album. The steady rhythm of “Growing Pains” carries lyrics balancing angst and growth through memorable refrains and a bluesy bridge.

Kickstarting The Project

“Growing Pains” is both the lead single and first track off of Growing Pains, painting it as a beginning to the album’s wider journey. Meandering for a purpose to the endless work, Trousdale begins tha track “running the extra mile” and doing so “with a smile.” The work soon catches up to the band, however: within the next few lines, the all work/no play feeling of aging into one’s twenties is confronted.

For many young people in the post-Covid age, this is all too familiar. Compounding this feeling of personal change for the band is the devastation of the greater Los Angeles by recent wildfires. Trousdale is doing what they can by giving a dollar from every ticket sold on their current tour to support the effort in rebuilding the lives of those most affected by the loss.

A Striking Music Video

They punch, they jab, they duck, they do it all! In the music video for “Growing Pains,” the Trousdale trio—Quinn D'Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones—trade lines about growth as they train each other. The video presents a beautiful metaphor for the themes of the album while also demonstrating how the band is unconventional in each member’s roles. Trade-offs between singers are consistent throughout the track, giving each vocalist a time to shine. The simple “ah-ooh” tones after snappy lines feel like the band coming into their own before our ears!