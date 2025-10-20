Pick of the Week: Tame Impala “Dracula”

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Tame Impala makes a bold return, and he’s not holding back. With the release of his new single “Dracula,” Kevin Parker delivers a synth-drenched track that feels tailor-made for late October nights. It’s the first single off his fifth album, Deadbeat, which dropped on Oct. 17, and it’s already proving to be a standout in his ever-growing discography.

The Man Behind the Music

For those unaware, Tame Impala is the musical brainchild of Kevin Parker, a multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, mixer, and sound engineer who single-handedly creates every Tame Impala record from start to finish. Over the years, he’s become a defining figure in psychedelic indie pop, blending dreamy textures, funk grooves, and introspective lyrics into a sound that’s uniquely his own.

With “Deadbeat,” Parker leans into new territory while keeping that unmistakable Tame Impala feel. There are elements of techno, rock, and even jazz woven into the album’s DNA, making it both experimental and accessible.

A Soundtrack for the Shadows

“Dracula” sets the tone perfectly. The track opens with Parker’s signature vocalization and a pulsing bassline, pulling the listener into a world that feels both intimate and otherworldly. The production is full but restrained, letting the message in the lyrics take center stage.

Thematically, “Dracula” plays with the myth of the vampire. Not in a gothic, horror way, but as a potential metaphor for isolation, hidden desires, and emotional detachment. Lines like “Run from the sun like Dracula” speak to a kind of escapism or self-imposed exile, perhaps from relationships or vulnerability. It’s haunting, but in a quiet, relatable way.

A Visual Ode to the Night

The music video for “Dracula” brings the song’s themes to life. Shot in a mix of black-and-white and color, it follows a loose narrative of people dancing, laughing, and losing themselves in a night that feels suspended in time. There’s an undercurrent of melancholy beneath the joy, as though everyone knows the sun is about to rise.

That moment comes right at the end, just as dawn breaks, the video ends. It’s a poetic close that nods to the vampire imagery and underscores the fleeting magic of connection. Whether intentional or not, it also reflects the way music, especially a sound like Parker’s, can be a temporary escape.

Deadbeat: A New Chapter

Though Deadbeat is still fresh, it’s already shaping up to be one of Tame Impala’s most compelling albums. It keeps the hazy, psychedelic feel fans love but introduces bold new sounds and a more emotional edge. It’s quirky, it’s experimental, and it’s undeniably Parker.

Where previous albums leaned more heavily into synth-pop and disco, Deadbeat feels more grounded, infused with rawer instrumentation and a touch of grit. Yet tracks like “Dracula” prove he hasn’t lost his sense of atmosphere or his ability to create a world within a song.

When the Night Breaks

With “Dracula,” Tame Impala delivers a track that’s sonically rich, thematically intriguing, and emotionally resonant. It’s a great entry point into Deadbeat, and a reminder of Kevin Parker’s rare ability to turn introspection into art. Whether staying up late or walking through the city just before sunrise, this is the kind of song that finds you, and stays with you through the night.