Pick of the Week: Diana Ross and Tame Impala “Turning Up the Sunshine”

By Claire Dunham, Staff Writer & Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s “Turn Up the Sunshine” is a song that bursts with energy. The ’70s-infused track was written and produced by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff for the upcoming movie, Minions: Rise of Gru.

A NEW MUSICAL COLLABORATION; THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Most people would have never guessed that ’70s pop and disco legend Diana Ross would team up with psychedelic musician Tame Impala. But “Turn Up The Sunshine” is proof that, oftentimes, the most surprising collaborations can have the most spectacular results.

The song’s fusion of modern dance music, disco, bright horns and a foot-tapping beat is an equation destined for the perfect song. Together, Diana Ross and Tame Impala create an incredibly original sun-soaked ’70s anthem with a modern take.

A duo like this is not the first of its kind. There have been many unexpected musical collaborations in the past. For Example, Weezer partnered with hip hop legend Lil Wayne to create “Can’t Stop Partying” in 2009. Similarly, in 2015, the unlikely trio of Rihanna, Paul McCartney, and Kanye West released “FourFiveSeconds.” Although all of these artists seem incompatible with each other, their genre-defying songs were groundbreaking.

This new partnership of Diana Ross and Tame Impala on “Turn Up The Sunshine” is bound to go down as one that is similarly noteworthy.

DIVING INTO THE SOUND OF “TURN UP THE SUNSHINE”

“Turn Up The Sunshine” is a song that truly lives up to its name. Its sound is radiant, and the chorus is particularly explosive.

As I nodded along to the groovy rhythm of “Turn Up The Sunshine,” I was instantly reminded of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland.” Both songs are catchy and vibrant, with melodies that are guaranteed to make people dance.

While I never expected to hear Tame Impala featured on a disco-inspired track, I was impressed by their performance, specifically, their musical versatility. Additionally, Ross’s voice shines. Her solos on “Turn Up The Sunshine” reminded me why Diana Ross and The Supremes are remembered as “Mowtown’s most successful act.”

The song comes just in time for the warmer months, because ultimately, who doesn’t love an absolutely groovy ‘70s-inspired song to be their summer anthem?

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS OF “TURN UP THE SUNSHINE”

Without a doubt, the past few years have been turbulent. We have all experienced isolation, loneliness, and frustration because of the ongoing pandemic. In the midst of all this chaos, music has been an anchor for many people. Listening to upbeat, positive music has especially been a way for me to combat my stress.

The lyrics of “Turn Up The Sunshine” are simple but impactful. They do not dismiss the struggles of life. Rather, they acknowledge them. The musicians sing the lyrics, “Said it's been a long night, a long night, waiting for the light, waiting for the light,” and “If this weather makes you frown and some people get you down.” Although this pain is acknowledged, the song’s true message is a positive one.

Other lyrics like, “We can bring the light together,” and “Love’s like a sound, it’s better when it’s loud,” promote unity and positive social change. Just as people turned to disco in the ’70s to experience the “good vibes,” “Turn Up The Sunshine” is bound to bring joy.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT FROM THE SOUNDTRACK

The complete Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack, featuring “Turn Up The Sunshine,” will be available on July 1. While the movie was written for, at its core, children, the entirety of the LP is a fantastic blast from the past for adults and any young ’70s music enthusiasts.

The rest of the album is just a star-studded as “Turn Up The Sunshine” since it features multiple successful artists covering classic ‘70s songs. The album includes contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R., Thundercat, Kali Uchis, Bleachers, and many more. It’s no wonder so many people are describing the Minions: The Rise of Gru as their most anticipated album of 2022! “Turn Up The Sunshine,” is just the beginning of what is yet to come.

Trying to replicate a vintage music genre is not a simple task, but ultimately, the surprising collaboration of Ross and Tame Impala creates a timeless and unforgettable track with “Turn Up the Sunshine.”

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!