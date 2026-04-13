Pick of the Week: Suki Waterhouse “Back In Love”

Hannah Mahoney, Staff Writer

Suki Waterhouse released yet another lyrically impressive song, but this time, she released it with Island Records. Her song “Back in Love” enchants listeners with her compelling lyrics as she sticks to her classic dreamy pop style, while also exploring new sound styles and creating a different musical vibe.

Fall in Love Again

Suki Waterhouse’s “Back in Love” is exactly what the title suggests; falling in love with something all over again. Her lyrics can be interpreted in many different ways, but in waterhouses case, she describes it as ‘coming back to your sense of self after having an identity shift’. Her lyrics are all about rediscovery, and connecting with something that was once lost.

New Beginnings

Not only is this her first release with Island Records, but it is also a slight shift from her usual releases. The track offers a more upbeat sound, compared to her usual soft, melancholic productions, but still sticks to her style that we know and love.The vibrant sounds and lyrics of this song perfectly correlate with what it means to her; falling back in love with yourself, while also allowing room to grow and change.

High Energy Dream Pop

The lively music video really makes you feel the energy of her lyrics and all of the feelings that she is expressing. Directed by Kaz Firpo, the video features her in an “eternal nightclub” setting that captures the vibrancy that is displayed in the song.

What’s Next?

While there is lots of talk surrounding this new release, that’s not the only thing fans are buzzing about. She will be performing at Lollapalooza this summer, where she will likely introduce us to her newer music for the first time live. Along with this, Waterhouse is finalizing her third album, which people have speculated that it will encapsulate the same electric, dreamy vibe that is featured in this release. While the release date of her album is uncertain, it is safe to say that she will be very present in the music scene in the upcoming months.