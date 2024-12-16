Suki Waterhouse Brought “Moves” to Roadrunner for WERS 75

By Kelly Egan, Staff Writer

For WERS’s 75th birthday, Suki Waterhouse came to Roadrunner for an impressive show. Her and Bully brought the moves for a night of musical celebration!

The Backstory Before the Show

Before her music career took off, Suki Waterhouse began as a model when she was only 16. Her focus then turned into acting as she had roles in several films such as Love Rosie (2013), The Divergent Series (2015), and Detective Pikachu (2019). She most recently played Karen Sirko in the hit Amazon Prime series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book and band portrayed in the novel and film is based on the messy end of the revolutionary rock band, Fleetwood Mac. Her diverse career history inspired her 2024 hit song, Model, Actress, Whatever.

Waterhouse’s music career started in November 2016 when she released her first song, Brutally, and then followed that with 2017 hit single, Good Looking. She then released another hit song, Johanna, in 2019. In 2022, she released her debut album, I Can’t Let Go. Waterhouse went on The Coolest Place in the World tour for this album, where she came to Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. She recently released her second studio album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, in 2024. She visited Boston on Friday on The Sparklemuffin Tour at Roadrunner.

An Awesome Opener

Before Suki Waterhouse rocked Roadrunner, Bully opened the venue and energized the audience with a variety of rock songs. Bully is the solo project of singer-songwriter Alicia Bognanno. The project was originally started as a rock band in Nashville in 2013. Bully rocked the house and prepared the audience for the radiant energy that Suki was about to bring to the stage.

A Phenomenal Concert

As the lights began to dim and the audience cheered, the stage lit up with a magnificent set. The stage resembled an enchanted forest with vines, trees and a giant spider web covering the back of the stage. Above the stage spun a giant disco ball to bring the “Sparklemuffin” element to the concert. The band and crowd erupted as Waterhouse opened with “Gateway Drug,” resembling the audience’s gateway into the show they’re about to experience.

The show continued as Waterhouse sang Supersad and OMG, the crowd singing every word along with her. Waterhouse expressed her gratitude for the crowd in between her songs, saying that Boston always has great energy for her shows.

Before Waterhouse sang her 2019 single Johanna, she invited a fan onto the stage by introducing them as a fan who’s outfit “stood out to her in the crowd.” Waterhouse invites a fan onto the stage for every show when she sings Johanna, and directs the song at them.

Waterhouse continued her set by singing songs that electrified the audience with energy such as Blackout Drunk, Moves, and My Fun, which was featured in the newest season of the popular Netflix Series, Outer Banks.

Waterhouse closed her set with her most popular song off her latest album, Model, Actress, Whatever, which addresses what people in the industry say about the singer and all the different career paths she’s gone down. As she said goodbye and left the stage, the crowd did not take no for an answer. They chanted “Suki” over and over until they saw Waterhouse and her band come back onstage for their encore.

And the Encore!

Waterhouse took a seat at the piano as she introduced her second-to-last song. She told the crowd that Brutally was the first song she ever wrote, so she always makes sure she plays it at her shows to remember how far she has come. Waterhouse ended the concert with her first hit single from 2017, Good Looking.

If you want to hear more about Waterhouse, read her interview with WERS.