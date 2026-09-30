Pick of the Week: “Silent” Air Traffic Controller

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Silent” by Air Traffic Controller has the same feeling as those songs that become anthems for certain moods or feelings. In this song, the Boston-based band expands their versatility and further dives into the pop genre as they blend it with rock.

Tired of What?

“Silent” hits you incredibly hard at the beginning of the song. There is no buildup to the lyrics; rather, the band just starts singing right from the start. Dave Munro goes straight into the lyrics about this overwhelming feeling of tiredness that has taken over him. No matter what he tries to do, he can’t shake this feeling.

As the song goes on, he expands on this feeling. He equates it to the reason that he can’t earn more money. Because he is tired and because he needs money, the singer continues to work even harder. This takes his time away from the people that he loves and from having time for himself. Munro also sings in this song about how, now that his time has been taken by work, he has no time left to be an activist

In short, the world that Munro was born into is the cause of this intense feeling that he has. A feeling that tells him to work more than ever to earn money. And a world that does not reward that work at all. What “Silent” does best is comment on every persons’ life.

Wake Up

More so than anything else. I think that “Silent” is being used as a call to action by Air Traffic Controller. While they do not say what the action should be, the band structures it in such a way that you feel as if you are being talked to. At the end of the song, the singer says, “We’ve been silent, silent/ Silent too long/ What’s wrong?”

The song may come across as defeatist in a way. The lyrics almost make it feel like we have no control. However, by highlighting these issues, Air Traffic Controller has given us an avenue to express ourselves.

Boston Locals

One of the best things about Air Traffic Controller, outside of their music, has to be that they are from Boston! The music has been made under the name of the band since 2009, but now that they are older their music has taken on a much more mature and targeted feel to it. In a very Boston way, they go against the grain and do whatever they want with their music.

What’s Next?

There is so much more from Air Traffic Controller to listen to, and we here at the station can’t recommend them enough! Their music is always a great listen, and their shows are just as fun. Be on the lookout for more Air Traffic Controller soon!