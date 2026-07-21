New Discoveries: Air Traffic Controller “Going, Going, Gone”

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Boston’s own Air Traffic Controller are back with the perfect summer anthem. Quietly making catchy indie pop for over a decade, the band is no stranger to creating the kind of songs you can’t help but keep coming back to. Their latest single proves they haven’t lost that magic.

Ready for Takeoff

The band’s name comes from frontman Dave Munro, who served as an air traffic controller in the United States Navy before pursuing music full-time. While deployed, Munro spent his free time recording demos and sending them home, eventually laying the foundation for what would become one of New England’s standout indie bands.

Now, Air Traffic Controller are back with “Going, Going, Gone,” an upbeat alternative rock track about moving forward, embracing change, and leaving the familiar behind. It’s the kind of song that instantly puts a smile on your face and makes you want to roll the windows down on a sunny drive.

First-Class Listening

From the first guitar riff, “Going, Going, Gone” never lets up. It’s an upbeat pop-rock track that’s impossible not to nod your head or tap your foot to. While the lyrics are all about breaking out of routine and chasing something bigger, the bright instrumentals give the song an unmistakable sense of hope and freedom. It’s the kind of song dedicated to sunny afternoons and good vibes.

To me, it sounds like a mix of Sam Fender’s larger-than-life rock anthems and the playful indie quirk of the likes of Cage the Elephant. It takes the best parts of those influences while still feeling distinctly Air Traffic Controller.

Cleared for Landing

Although there’s no official music video yet, fans have already gotten a taste of the energy “Going, Going, Gone” brings live. A fan-recorded performance from a festival in September 2025 captured Air Traffic Controller debuting the song months before its official release.

What stood out to me most was how quickly the crowd connected with it. Even though almost no one had heard the song before, people were clapping and humming along by the end. That’s usually a good sign you’ve written a song that’s going to stick.

What’s Next?

If you want to hear “Going, Going, Gone” live, Air Traffic Controller will be performing in Somerville on Sunday, July 26, as one of the headlining acts at Nice, A Fest, a three-day celebration of New England music.

While there has not been an official album announcement yet, “Going, Going, Gone” feels like a promising preview of what’s next for the band. If this track is any indication, Air Traffic Controller still has plenty of new ground to cover and I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on where they fly next.