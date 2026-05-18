Pick of the Week: Sam Fender and Olivia Dean “Rein Me In” 

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There is something truly special about two amazing artists teaming up on a song. Luckily for us we need not look further than “Rein Me In” by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean. On this track, Fender’s raw acoustic guitar blends with Dean’s soulful voice to form a musical match made in heaven!

Life is Better With People You Love.

To me, this song hinges on the juxtaposition of the characters that Fender and Dean assume in the song. Fender becomes this social recluse, who longs for connection, but for some reason has secluded himself from the world. He says in the opening line, “I let go of everything I ever had/ ‘Cause I couldn’t give the love you deserved.” Fender here decides for his partner, assuming that he is not good enough

Now, compare that with one of the lines in Dean’s verse. Instead of thinking that the relationship is going to end, and in a way, predicting its end, Dean is surprised by the sudden change in their relationship. She wants her partner to be more open. She says, “We were doing so well, but you were scared to be held.”

The two then join on the final choruses and the bridge to create a scene where both of them can’t stop thinking and talking about the end of their relationship. It has completely consumed them, and in the end, they are left longing for that connection that they felt with one another.

Raw Energy

The music video for this mega collaboration highlights the passion that the artists bring to the stage each and every time that they perform.

In it, we see different performances of Dean and Fender on tour. What makes this video special to me are the intimate shots of people in the crowd. You can see the love that some of these fans have for one another, and it enhances the lyrics.

Acoustic Soul

As I have alluded to many times, what makes this song so great is the combination of Fender and Dean’s styles. Instead of sounding like they are trying to outdo or compete with one another, Dean and Fender sound as if they are completely in tune with each other’s sound. This makes the song sound more cohesive and improves it for us!

What’s Next?

For those of you who want more Olivia Dean, and who wouldn’t, she is stopping in Boston on her tour this summer! And, for those Sam Fender fans, there is always a chance of some new project to be on the lookout for!