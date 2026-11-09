Pick of the Week: Phoebe Bridgers “Bobby”

Graphic by Annabelle Kump

– Zoey Spuria, Staff Writer

Longtime listeners of Phoebe Bridgers know how well she writes an absolutely devastating song. So naturally, when I first hit play on “Bobby,” the fifth track of her most recent record, Lost Weekend, I was thrown by the song’s optimistic tone.

At Her Most Open

Vulnerability is Phoebe Bridgers’ specialty, and this song is yet another example of that. She has that unique ability to be able to break down complex emotions into pieces that she can examine through her music. I think that gift is what causes so many people to form such strong emotional connections to her music.

Through an upbeat arrangement of guitar, banjo, viola, and fiddle, “Bobby” tackles the tension between intense happiness and the paralysing fear of losing it. It’s no secret that the “Bobby” in question is comedian, actor, musician, and filmmaker Bo Burnham, who has been dating Bridgers since 2022. The verses of the song are full of adoration towards him and references to his 2021 film “INSIDE,” and his vocals are even featured on the track.

Intentional Instrumentation

This song is upbeat, but it’s also cautious. The line, “Now you’re walking around with my heart on your sleeve / and I am right here bleeding,” is such a classic Phoebe Bridgers lyric. By letting him in, she’s making herself vulnerable, which is both exciting and terrifying. The chorus introduces the line, “This could be the end of wanting,” which repeats over and over again during the bridge of the song, which I interpret as a joyful celebration and a pleading chant at the same time.

I love that “Bobby” can be both hopeful and fearful at once. It feels like a willingness to embrace love despite the fear that comes with it. Lyrics about deep, raw, and vulnerable love are not new to Phoebe Bridgers. However, they’re usually laced with this looming presence of hopelessness, like she knows the relationship will end before it even starts. “Moon Song” and “Savior Complex” from her 2018 record Punisher will practically tear your heart out of your chest. Even though “Bobby” still holds that hesitation, it is outweighed by happiness. That’s not to say I don’t also enjoy her more depressing work; I’m a sucker for a sad song, and I’m not ashamed to admit that. But it puts a smile on my face to hear her talk about being in love in such a happy way. We hope this is the end of wanting, Phoebe!

What’s Next?

Phoebe Bridgers is still on The Lost Tour, but she already played her Boston stops back in October. If you missed it and you’re looking for more Phoebe, we highly recommend that you check out the rest of Lost Weekend. The album will take you on an emotional rollercoaster that you will not forget!