Pick of the Week: Lorde “What Was That”

Although a recollection of a breakup, “What Was That” is nevertheless a reflection on the artist’s past self. Specifically in the bellowing chorus, lyrics like “Since I was seventeen, I gave you everything // Now we wake from a dream, well, baby, what was that?” Lorde is aware of her interdependent identity in relation to her estranged partner. Her debut album Pure Heroine was released when she was only 16 years old, sending her into a whirlwind of fame that she’s just starting to manage in a way that serves her own health and art.

The Power of Heartbreak

Perhaps not in discussion of an individual, but rather the entertainment industry at large, Lorde is aware that heartbreak isn’t just pigeonholed into romance but is, rather, a broader emotion of betrayal or separation. To be a public artist, one's personal life is often a reflection of image and the connection one holds with spectators. Always known for raw lyricism and emotion, the artist is learning to communion her well-earned fame with her own growth from her teenage self. The boundaries set to protect herself are not only for her benefit, but that of those who love and appreciate her never ending storytelling session.

As the two-time Grammy award winning artist embarks on her next big genre-takeover, she is refusing to give up the essence of youthfulness and naïveté — rather transforming it to fit her immensely wisened worldview.

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!