Pick of the Week: Jesse Welles “Won’t You Come Out Tonight”

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One of the most interesting things in folk music over the past couple of years has been the development of social media and musical sensation Jesse Welles. On “Won’t You Come Out Tonight,” Welles exchanges his traditional protest style of music to become more of a traditional love song with modern motifs embedded throughout.

Quick Love

Sitting a little bit less than three minutes, Welles on this song makes his message clear from the beginning of the song. He sings, “Where are you tonight,” wanting to be with his partner because the night is perfect, but the only thing that could make it any better is their presence. He wants to fast track their relationship as well. Welles mentions how the past can only be the past when they move into the future, and because he wants a future with his partner, he wants to move through the early stages of their relationship quickly.

At the same time as the love story that Welles describes, he also captures small town life perfectly. Welles mentions a high school football game across town and that he wants to stick around after the game with his partner.

Mask Off

“Won’t You Come Out Tonight” is one of Welles newest songs on his album, Mask Off, which was released earlier this year. On the album as a whole Welles expands his range of topics in his songs.

With this song, Welles takes a step into writing love songs. It almost borders on a younger version of rock legend Bruce Springsteen. Throughout his career, Welles has been compared to many artists of the past, but on this song he blends some traditional songwriting with new additions to his repertoire, including a high falsetto just before the bridge.

What’s Next

Jesse Welles is one of those artists that you always have to be on the lookout for new music with. He could release an album at any moment, or a song on his social media pages. Well, luckily for us, his album, Mask Off, has ten other songs on it that are just as good! Be sure to check out more Jesse Welles in the future!