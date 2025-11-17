Pick of the Week: Hayley Williams “Mirtazapine”

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

Coming off the heels of four Grammy nominations for her newest solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelor Party, everything falls into place now. “Mirtazapine” by Hayley Williams is both nominated for Best Rock Performance, as well as the Pick of the Week here at WERS.

Williams’ Return to Solo Music

As the lead singer for the widely acclaimed band Paramore, Hayley Williams is no stranger to releasing award-winning music. Despite that, this is only her second studio album released under her own name and not as the overall band. “Mirtazapine” features as the fifth song on the tracklist, an ode to the antidepressant that it is named after.

You Are Not Alone

A strong drum beat kicks off the song with a bass line quickly following it, introducing the circumstances and feelings induced with depressive disorder. Williams humorously personifies the medicine as her “genie in a screwcap bottle,” going as far as to poke fun at the subject as she sings “I could never be without her / I had to write a song about her.”

Although the song is punchy, upbeat, and overall fun to listen to, Williams candidly refers to a deeply serious subject. The artist first opened up on having depression in an Instagram post for 2024’s World Mental Health Day, posted to Good Dye Young, the hair dye company she co-founded. She discusses how the connection between mental and physical wellbeing is one that is frequently overlooked, and references this phenomenon in the song as well: “You make me eat / you make me sleep.”

Mental Health in the Industry

The song cheekily expresses gratitude to antidepressants, but my understanding of it opens up a wider discussion in the music industry for more mental health resources. Music has always been deeply personal to the artist, but these types of experiences are shared by people all over the world. To open up these pathways allows for more resources for people who need them.

What’s Next?

I’m personally ecstatic to see Williams (hopefully) sweep all four of her nominations in the bag, but especially for “Mirtazapine.” Williams also recently announced her upcoming solo tour for Ego Death At A Bachelor Party, playing two nights at Citizens House of Blues on April 3 and 4.