Pick of the Week: Depeche Mode “Ghosts Again”

By Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

English band Depeche Mode has come out with a new single called “Ghost again,” that to lead singer Dave Gahan, “captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy.”

Martin Gore, the other half of the electronic duo, added via the same press release: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to— I’m excited to be able to share it.”

“Ghosts Again” came with the announcement of the band’s upcoming 15th album, Memento Mori.

ABOUT THE BAND

The group traces back to 1977 when Basildon, England-based schoolmates Vince Clarke and Andy Fletcher started a band called ‘No Romance in China.’ Over the next few years, they performed under several different names and added to their lineup.

It was in 1980 that the band really took shape, as they began playing gigs and recording as Depeche Mode and permanently gained members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Today, the band consists of just Gahan and Gore, with Gahan providing co-lead vocals and songwriting, and with Gore providing keyboard, guitar, co-lead vocals and primary songwriting.

Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame via Zoom in 2020. Their music has been highly influential in the electronic dance music scene, especially synth-pop and techno.

“GHOSTS AGAIN” SHOWS OFF THEIR UNIQUE LYRICISM AND SOUND

Depeche Mode’s use of synthesizers has been unique from their debut. It often brings an energetic, electro-pop sound to their work, “Ghosts Again” included. In “Ghosts Again,” the underlying melody is bouncy and techno. Like Gahan said in the band’s press release, it treads on notes of both melancholy and joy.

The song's lyrics are simple yet powerful. At first it feels like the song is about partying; however, it reflects on a deeper theme of how temporary life is. The band’s play on words tangles the two supposed meanings together and makes this song versatile in its own beautiful way.

“Wasted feelings, broken meanings. Time is fleeting, see what it brings,” the first verse of the track goes. The direct lyrics invite people to think about their own fleeting existence and human experiences. Combined with an energetic sound, they make this song a paradox of both youthful joy and existential dread.

The band stated in an interview with NME that the theme of “Ghosts Again” mirrors the rest of the album, which explores the topic of mortality.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR DEPECHE MODE?

“Ghosts Again,” is a teaser for the band’s forthcoming album Memento Mori. The title comes from a latin expression meaning ‘remember that you must die.’ It will mark their 15th studio album release.

This will be Depeche Mode’s first record since the loss of band member Andy Fletcher, and is a follow-up to 2017’s Spirit.

The band’s first tour in over five years kicks off on March 23rd, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

