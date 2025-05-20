Don’t be fooled, though: this iteration of Car Seat Headrest has a lot of new flair to offer. “Gethsemane,” with its double digit runtime, is not what one would often expect from a lead single. Though, by the final repeat of the instantly iconic line “You can love again/If you try again,” it’s clear the band has hit their stride again.

The Scholars' Experience

Hearing “Gethsemane” in the wider context of The Scholars only adds to its appeal. Every song tells its own story in the context of a fictional school—Parnassus University—where all is not as it seems. Love, loss, death, and rebirth play out as the characters of the concept are thrust upon each other's destinies. Gethsemane is a centerpiece of this epic. Not only is it one of the catchiest songs on The Scholars, but each listen of it gives fans more to love. From the subtle scraping sounds starting the song off or the strained shouts of “You’re only wearing my skin!” in the background, each listen grows the impact of the lyrics.

The writing is refined enough to apply meaning outside of the conceptual world, however.Toledo sings at one point, “A series of simple patterns slowly/Build themselves into another song,” a line that could be self-referential, especially given that the band has not released new music for five years. The line seems to reference the natural process of songwriting mirroring the natural magic of the song’s narrator. Similarly, on another lead single “The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man),” lyrics joke about starting a band and “los[ing] all touch with the real world.” For an album set in an alternative univeristy of magic and mischief, sometimes the album’s best lines land right at home.

Taking It On Tour

Car Seat Headrest is running limited shows from now until the end of the year. Luckily, Boston’s MGM Music Hall is included in the lineup. Get tickets, and—as the band has kindly asked—make sure to bring a mask. Some ongoing medical issues within the band are linked to long-term Covid symptoms, and concerts are a key spreader. Listen to “Gethsemane” and get tickets to hear it played live here!

