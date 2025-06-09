Graphics by Gavin Miller

– Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

My first instinct is to say that “Let Things Go” by Caamp is a simple, easy-breezy song. Though, if you listen close enough, you’ll find that’s not true. “Let Things Go” was released as a single on February 18th and is part of Caamp’s most recent EP, Somewhere. The song begins with warm-sounding guitar, and it takes about 30 seconds before Taylor Meier jumps in to add lyrics to the mix. The delivery of the first lyrics (“Let things go, it’s not good for you”) felt grounded to me, not only with its content, but in presentation. Meier’s almost conversational singing voice with the instrumentals instantly reminded me of early 2000s songs (à la Syd Matters or Bright Eyes). Sonically speaking, my attention was secured instantly.

A Stroll Through the Lyrics

Speaking from experience, this song has the power to salvage a day started at 4 pm. It’s one powerful song that cultivates rest and joy. Ultimately, it doesn’t have that many words, but the ones present are significant, and they do a lot with a little. There is one verse and one chorus total, and the areas surrounding (pre and post chorus, specifically) are filled with “woahs” and “ohs.” Though (as much as I love a good woah), I want to talk about the other lyrics!



The verse is used to establish that the listener should, as the title says, let things go. Essentially, the verse gives you a nice warm blanket right out of the dryer, and kisses you on the head to top it off. It’s a very validating experience for any listener to hear this precise string of words: “it’s okay.” The verse closes with the very line it began: “Let things go, it’s not good for you/Or anybody else.”



I love the way agency is applied with the chorus. The song is insistent that we let things go, but the crucial part is that it’s on our terms, which becomes evident in six lines in the chorus that mirror one another. These lines all begin with the words “you can,” and I interpreted them as an open invitation. There’s enough on the listener’s plate, and the song knows that, so the chorus is full of gifts that don’t expire (you can say goodnight, you can set things down, etc.). The implication is that you can do these things when you are ready—an instructional manual for letting things go, with specific places to begin.



This song not only respects the energy and effort of its listeners, but it also champions them—I find that to be a sweet sentiment in our fast-paced world. Within this context, it feels revolutionary to hear things like “you can say goodbye” and “you can let it roar.” By the end of the chorus, a group of vocalists is cheering the listener on to becoming their happiest self, singing to release “anything your heart needs to make you feel better.”

Caan’t Get Enough of Caamp?

Some things aren’t meant to be held onto. Luckily for us, “Let Things Go” by Caamp is something we can hold tight to. If you’re interested in listening to more Caamp, they just released their new album, Copper Changes Color, on June 6th, and they’ll be bringing it to MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 14th just for you.