Pick of the Week: Caamp “Believe”

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

A deep drumbeat and warm acoustics pull you into the sonic landscape of Caamp’s latest single, “Believe.” With these elements and the assurance provided lyrically, the track feels like getting a hug from a longtime friend.

DOES “BELIEVE” GIVE A TASTE OF A NEW SOUND FOR CAAMP?

“Believe” comes as the lead single of Caamp’s upcoming album Lavender Days, out June 24th. Lavender Days will be the third album for the group which has its roots in Ohio. Caamp first formed as the project of childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, who fittingly met at a summer camp.

The song gives off a similar sound to Caamp’s 2020 one-off single “Officer of Love.” Both radiate a beautiful simplicity with their repetitive choruses. Additionally, each of the tracks has a deeper tinge than most of the band’s discography. Caamp’s last album, 2019’s By and By paired light-sounding Americana and folk instrumentation and higher, breathier vocals, much like the EP and debut album that preceded it. “Believe” and a second single released off of Lavender Days, titled “Apple Tree Blues,” suggest this sound to be a more refined sonic direction Caamp is going in.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS AND MEANING OF “BELIEVE”

The lyrics to “Believe” are simple and assuring. Caamp’s lead vocalist Taylor Meier enter with conviction. He sings, “I believe in you, baby. And I'll always be around. I believe in you, baby. I won't let you hit the ground”

In a press release, Meier described the repeating opening lyric as “a mantra for yourself and for the world.” He went on, “It’s about sticking through the tough and heading for the sun.”

In the same press release, Meier described writing the album over two years that he considers “a learning curve” for him and for the group.

Personally, he suffered the loss of his dog, his livelihood of touring, and “a very deep love of [his].” These pains are channeled into “Believe” in a way that radiates vulnerability, not in anecdotal lyrics, but in delivery. Listening to the track, Meier’s voice washes over you, offering solace no matter your circumstances.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CAAMP?

Caamp will begin touring later this month as they join the Lumineers for their Brightside World Tour. This includes a local show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on June 3rd.

