Pick of the Week: Bebe Stockwell “Minor Inconveniences”

Can you name a song that somehow makes life’s twists and turns feel manageable? Maybe even feel, dare I say, pleasant? I can. “Minor Inconveniences” by Bebe Stockwell was released on December 6th, and it’s a song, described by Stockwell herself, as being about “the ups and downs of life.”

The 23-year-old, who herself was born and raised in Boston, started writing songs and playing piano and guitar around age six. She began releasing music in 2022, with her debut single called “Love Me Back.” Since then, she has released seven more songs, one of which is a collaboration with her friend Grace Enger, entitled “Winter Song.”

Stockwell was featured as one of BMI’s artists on the rise back in 2022, and she graduated from New York University in 2024. She’s been on tour opening for Stephen Sanchez (with The Paper Kites), and Field Guide.

Stock Well With Stockwell

“Minor inconveniences” begins with Stockwell strumming the guitar, and the production [done by Stockwell, Jack Riley (Vincent Lima, Cameron Whitcomb), and Laiko (Medium Build, Cece Coakley) layers the sound a few seconds before Stockwell begins singing. The guitar alone invokes a curiosity that will be further incited as the song plays out, and it funnily enough, reminded me of the guitar in a song by The Goo Goo Dolls, called “Come to Me.”

The first lyrics of this song are, “Cold feet, wet floor/ Sunlight through the front door.” These lyrics set the tone for the song — it’s one in which the lyrics will encourage visualization. In the next verse, she continues by talking about burnt toast, milk going bad, and stubbing her toe on the doorstep. The song works to catalog a list of—you’ve probably guessed by now — minor inconveniences. While inconvenient, they’re all delivered in a refined manner, which makes them appealing as a listener.

For example, Stockwell sings, “my neighbor mows at the break of dawn,” which is a crisp image that then creates an association with the sound of a lawnmower, and possibly an image of the sun rising. This list of inconveniences is curated with items that can be related to by all or most listeners, and even if they aren’t, their wording undoubtedly pokes at people’s imaginations — specifically by activating our senses. Whether it’s sight (sunlight), touch (wet floor), or taste (milk’s bad), Stockwell covers it in this song. In other words, she stocks us up.

These vivid verses all conclude with the line, “And [they] ask(s) me how I'm doing/ And I say, ‘I'm fine.’" Does this sound familiar? At least for me, I’ve heard hundreds of songs dealing with being alright — or more specifically “fine" — but Stockwell’s take on it stands out. This is due to “Minor Inconveniences’s” unexpected homey quality. The song is short and sweet at a little over two minutes long, but in that time, we are given a sonic and lyrical coziness. This is further emphasized by the acoustic video and visualizer available on YouTube.