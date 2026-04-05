Our Walk-Up Songs

Now that baseball is back in full swing—pun intended—our writers wanted imagine what it would be like if they had their own walkout songs. Check some of them out below!

“Birds” by Turnstile

Sorry, Boston fans, but I’m a Baltimore girl through and through. For me, baseball season will always mean shouting “O” as loud as I can during the national anthem, singing John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” during the seventh inning stretch, and trying whatever crab-inspired dish Camden Yards rolled out that year.

Needless to say, I’ll always “root, root, root for the home team,” which, for me, means both cheering on my beloved Orioles and supporting the local music scene. As a proud Marylander, there’s no better choice than Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile for a walk-up song, especially considering I even saw them throw out a first pitch once.

Their Grammy Award-winning song “Birds” would be the perfect hype up while walking up to bat. While you may think I’m just picking that song because the title corresponds so well with our mascot, I also believe that the unbridled energy of the electric guitar and fast-paced drum hits would surely set me up for a home run.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

“Lord of This World” by Black Sabbath

I actually didn’t know what a Walk Out song was until the other members of the writing staff told me–I’ve never been a sports person and struggle to understand the basic concepts, but the idea of a theme song made sense. Maybe in an alternate universe where I’m not only a sports fan but a player, my music taste would stay the same. In that magical situation, the only way to go is Black Sabbath. The goosebumps that I got when I first listened to “Lord of This World” were unmatched, and if I were a baseball player, I’m 100% certain that if this track played when I got out there, I would be the best ever… Maybe I’m too optimistic, but picture it–That opening riff? You could probably win, too.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

As a born-and-raised West Coast kid, go Dodgers! With that out of the way, I didn’t have to think twice about my walkout song. As the WERS resident athlete, the pressure was on to pick something that could really knock it out of the park. For me, it’s “Mr. Brightside,” no question. The second that high-pitched guitar riff kicks in and the fast-paced drums follow, you can feel the energy instantly shoot through your veins.

And the chorus? Absolutely iconic. It’s the kind of moment that would have the whole stadium on its feet, everyone singing along like they’re part of the same team. Because that’s the magic of baseball: the atmosphere, the sense of community, the shared moment (and maybe the snacks are pretty good too). “Mr. Brightside” taps into that energy perfectly, bringing people together in a way that just feels eclectic.

So when that song plays? I’m not just stepping up to the plate—I’m sending it straight over the fence.

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer