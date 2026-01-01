Graphic by Riley Vecchione

2025 was a great year for music! Now that the year is over, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite songs of 2025!

“scene before the kiss xoxo (Himera Remix)” by HorsegiirL and Himera

An up-and-coming electronic artist I’ve been following closely is HorsegiirL, and she truly delivered this year. Her 2025 EP, v.i.p – very important pony, includes what I consider one of the most innovative and hypnotic electronic tracks of the year: “scene before the kiss xoxo (Himera remix).” While the original track is magnificent on its own, Netherlands-based DJ Himera’s interpretation adds another dimension to an already impressive piece. Known for blending his maximalist trance with hyperpop, Himera creates an energetic, dreamlike atmosphere on his spin of the original. If the original track encapsulates the anticipation and slow burn before a first kiss, as if in a movie scene, then the Himera remix captures the fireworks and electric dopamine rush that follows right after. Characterized by her signature heavy synthesizer use, bright melodic arpeggios, and Himera’s iconic intricate sound layering, “scene before the kiss xoxo (Himera remix)” is truly one of its own in the electronic genre.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

“Shapeshifter” by Lorde

As excited as I was for Lorde’s fourth album Virgin to be released, I could have never predicted it would be as good as it was. Consisting of only 11 songs and about a half hour in length, it’s clear that Lorde valued quality over quantity. All of the songs are masterfully written, with a refined sound, produced to perfection. They have pop and dance elements, loud instruments and strong beats, but don’t overshine Lorde’s powerful vocals, or the storytelling elements that ring true at the heart of all of her music. One song that stands tall above the rest is “Shapeshifter”. When I first heard this song, I felt like I was in a movie. I saw scenes in my head of a main character, down on their luck, their master plan having failed, but taking the time to work towards their goal and regain their strength to try again, and succeed.

That’s to say, this song definitely builds. Arguably Lorde’s best, it starts off with a steady beat and low vocals, adding on instruments, background vocals, different synth sounds and singing in different registers until it comes together in an eruptive chorus of catharsis, as the singer finally lets go of the need for control that’s been weighing them down the entire time. Repeating “I’m not affected” and “Tonight I just want to fall”, they not only welcome the possibility of failing, they will it, wanting to crash and burn to be able to start over, because they realize are in control no matter the outcome. On tour, Lorde performed this song trapped in the middle of a circle of cameras, lights flashing, overwhelming her.

As the song goes on, the circle lifts, releasing her, but she stays, until finally running away and moving throughout the stage. The lights on the camera erupt, flashing harder than ever, but she embraces it, dancing throughout them. That’s exactly how this song feels, the freedom to dance, to be released even if the thing holding you down is still there. It’s the realization that your mind has the power to shapeshift and transform into whatever you desire. It’s powerful, vulnerable, and the best song of the year!

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

“So Easy (To Fall in Love)” by Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean is that girl. Recently nominated for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs, she may not be new to the music scene, but she has solidified her place with her standout album The Art of Loving. Yet, it’s the album’s third and final single, “So Easy (To Fall in Love),” that captures the pure essence of who Dean is as an artist. The track explores themes of self-love, connection, and the confidence that comes from knowing you are worthy of being cherished. Dean sings to a potential partner with warmth and playfulness, painting small, intimate moments that define real connection: “The way I do my hair, the way I make you laugh / the way we like to share, a walk in Central Park.”

Her lyricism celebrates the simplicity and the joy of letting someone truly see you. My favorite line, “I’m the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life,” encapsulates the heart of the song: relationships should be fun and exciting, but grounded in honesty and tenderness. Sonically, the track glides between laid-back R&B and polished pop, with an undercurrent of smooth jazz woven within. Motown influences ripple through with layered harmonies, giving the whole song a warm, timeless glow. “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” feels like a gentle summer breeze against your skin, with hints of jasmine and oranges. It’s Oliva Dean at her most effortless and enchanting.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

“Lemon Seeds” by Daisy the Great

In the wistful “Lemon Seeds,” Daisy the Great brings their signature harmonies to the story of a friendship breakup. With a dreamy, catchy guitar riff and a steady, chugging bass line, the song is indie pop gold. In June, the band released their third album, The Rubber Teeth Talk. As the band’s self-proclaimed biggest fan, I eagerly anticipated the new record, and it did not disappoint. From rock songs like “Ballerina” to slower ballads like “Mary’s at the Carnival,” the band consistently delivered creative, witty lyrics performed by the incredible vocalists Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker. Though I love every track on the album, the story of “Lemon Seeds” stuck out to me.

While most of us have dealt with a friendship ending at some point in our lives, it is not often sung about, at least not nearly as much as romantic breakups. The band perfectly captured the essence of the painful situation. Ultimately, “Lemon Seeds” serves as a reminder that Daisy the Great is Daisy the Greatest.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

