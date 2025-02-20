One month under Trump’s presidency

By Sanika Joshi

Trump was inaugurated on January 20th. According to the federal register, he has signed 45 executive orders since then. We will uncover some of what has happened since then.

Before his inauguration, there was a temporary ban placed on tiktok. A little after the ban was placed, tiktok users were able to open the app again, where they were greeted with a mission that said, according to ABC News, “in agreement with our service providers, tiktok is in the process of restoring service. We thank

President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing tiktok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok users believe that this was a stunt to make Trump look better to Gen Z. Keep in mind that the only reason we had to worry about it getting banned was because Trump said he was going to ban it. This took place before Trump's presidency began. Everyone believes that the Biden administration really took care of it, but Trump took the credit.

January 20th, inauguration day. The ceremony was held inside due to “rough weather conditions.”According to the white house's website, the first executive order he talked about signing was declaring a national emergency at our southern border, claiming that all illegal entry would immediately be halted. he also stated that they will begin the process of returning millions and millions of “criminal aliens” back to where they came from. he also wishes to reinstate his remain-in-Mexico policy, sending troops to the border to stop people from entering our country.

He also invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, directing our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs. Many families are concerned and have been on the lookout for ice. Schools are sending letters home, and staff are talking about what to do if they show up on campus.

Trump proceeded to end the Green New Deal, revoking the electric car mandate. In economics, he says, “We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing an external revenue service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues.”

Some more policies he instated are: America only having 2 genders, letting those who were fired due to rejecting a covid vaccine have a job again, changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, “taking back” the Panama Canal and excusing everyone who was charged for storming the capitol on Jan 6th.

During the inauguration, Elon Musk gave a speech. during which he made a gesture similar to that of a nazi salute during World War 2. People were enraged online, some defended him saying he was “throwing his heart into the audience” or claiming that since he was on the spectrum it was an “accident” both excuses being shut down. Everyone agreed that if he tried to do that gesture in Germany he would be arrested.

Since taking office, Trump has pulled America out of the Paris Agreement on climate change and WHO. He attempted to halt federal aid, but this action is currently on hold. He also ordered a freeze on federal hiring. Trump wanted to end birthright citizenship, but this faces legal consequences.

Trump has also shut down all DEI offices and programs within the federal government. He ordered the declassification of JFK's shooting records, making secret information known to the public. Lastly, he banned several books from being taught at schools. many of the books revolved around topics of historical racism, lgbtq+ stories, and women’s rights.

In regards to tariffs, While many people voted for Trump for “financial reasons,” it looks like prices are only rising. Eggs are the most expensive they’ve ever been. Also, because of Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico experts say prices for Americans will only get worse. According to the BBC, six things that might get more expensive after Trump takes action on this tariff are; cars, alcohol, houses, maple syrup, fuel prices, and avocados. Although tariffs on Mexico are paused at the moment, the news says Trump still wants to tax imports from Canada and China.

Since the beginning of January, there has been a terrorist attack, terrible fires in LA, hurricanes in the east, snow storms, 2 plane crashes within the span of 3 days, and I’m sure there's been much more not as covered by the media, but this is just what has taken over the internet.

More about the DC plane crash, Trump tried to blame Joe Biden and the DEI policies, according to CNN he said “but certainly for an air traffic controller, we want the brightest, the smartest, the sharpest. We want somebody that’s psychologically superior. and that’s what we’re going to have.” His statements were challenged because there is no evidence that this was Biden's fault or the DEI’s fault. After the crash Trump fired the administrator of the TSA.

The head of the FAA also stepped down after Trump took office. According to Time magazine, “President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA,” former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on X.

“One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the president to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.” Reporters asked Trump if he was gonna visit the site, which is when he said, “I don't want to go swimming.” Everyone agreed this was incredibly disrespectful.

