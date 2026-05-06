New Discoveries: Lana Del Rey “First Light”

– Hannah Mahoney, Staff Writer

Lana Del Rey caught fans by surprise when she released her song First Light, the official theme song for the James Bond video game, 007: First Light.

Career Achievements

Lana Del Rey has aspired to be incorporated in the Bond universe for quite some time now, as it goes hand in hand with her retro 1960s aesthetic and vintage style that all of her fans have known her for since her earliest releases.

Now, she’s finally achieved this dream. Bond themes are known to be performed by big, important artists, and they couldn’t have done a better job by choosing Lana to perform this one. Not only is this a huge achievement and milestone for her, but it is also huge for fans to see her come back to her original aesthetic and 1960s rebel style that she promoted in her earliest days in the music scene.

Electric feel

Most of Lana Del Rey’s songs are known for having a sultry, mysterious vibe to it, and that’s exactly what First Light is. It has her classic repetitive bridge, with her saying “Will you? will you? will you play?”, which makes it both catchy and fitting for a James Bond video game. Overall, fans are incredibly excited about this release. The incredible achievement of making it into the Bond universe gives fans lots of hope for what her future holds, and everyone is thrilled to see whats next for her.

What’s Next?

Luckily for you, if you loved “First Light” and for some reason haven’t listened to Lana Del Rey already, her discography is one of the highest acclaimed out there. Along with her two singles that came out last year, alongside her album, you can not go wrong with any choice that you make!