New Discoveries: Interpol “See Out Loud”

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Something that I have anticipated for what feels like years at this point is another album from one of my favorite bands of all time, Interpol. The New York-based band has one of my favorite sounds in the modern post-punk/alternative scene. On “See Out Loud,” and leading into their album, The Mirror Weighs A Ton, Interpol have refound the sound that made them one of rock’s best bands.

Back At Their Best

If you were to ask me, Interpol have never not been one of the best bands on the planet since their debut album, Turn On the Bright Lights. With “See Out Loud,” they recapture that magic that made them such a lauded band. The vocals of Paul Banks blend seems to be once again at their best, with his distinct echoing sound that wraps the listener in his sound.

About halfway through the song, the vocals become overwhelming in a good way, with Daniel Kessler backing up Banks on the bridge. This creates this feeling of almost being trapped by the music, which, along with the instrumentals, creates a soundscape that feels unlimited.

What I think makes this song so distinct from ones that have been released recently by the band, is that they have elevated that shoegaze feel that their music has always had. The guitar and bass act as support, playing off of Banks’ voice in a way that fills in where he is not singing.

You Have To Know

In my opinion, Interpol is one of those bands that you have to know. In the 2000s and 2010s, their name and sound was one of the standouts of that era. With their two most popular albums, Turn On the Bright Lights and Antics, the group made a name for themselves as a post-punk powerhouse with songs like “Evil” featuring heavy basslines and pointed lyrics. In 2026, when it is all too easy to say that rock has changed guards so to speak, Interpol are making a claim as to why they should still be considered among the best.

What’s Next?

As I mentioned before, The Mirror Weighs A Ton, their new album comes out later this year in August. On top of that, there are a host of other singles from this album, as well as almost two decades worth of work in Interpol’s discography that I would highly recommend you check out!