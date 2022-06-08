EZRA FURMAN - “FOREVER IN SUNSET”

Ezra Furman’s “Forever in Sunset” is one big lesson in letting the love in. In the track, this now Newton, Massachusetts-based queen of alternative indie-rock tells the tale of a lover who continues to support and stand by their partner for all that they are, even after the rose-tinted glasses wear off. In an interview with Complete Music Update, Furman revealed, “‘Forever In Sunset’ is specifically a woman [...] speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again.”

Furman sings protest after protest, “I told you on the phone, I told you I was trouble, man.” But their partner is adamant about being there through every step of the journey, no matter how tough it might get. Starting out with soft murmurs of a melody, the track escalates until the listener is fully submerged in Furman’s cascading waves of sound. Furman comes to a happy realization after a climax of fuzzy guitar riffs: “You've got me in your arms, maybe that's all we need for warmth.” And thus, as Furman says, maybe, just maybe, love can be unconditional.

You can catch Furman touring all over the US this summer, and stream her music before her newest record, All of Us Flames, comes out on August 26th!

BEAR’S DEN - “BLUE HOURS”

Some of the most intriguing songs are the ones that sound upbeat but have introspective and thought-provoking lyrics. “Blue Hours,” the title track of Bear’s Den’s most recent album, does just this. This song opens with an electronic sound, introduces guitar, and a memorable drum beat soon after. Most importantly, the extremely intimate lyrics juxtapose the melody and offer a fresh sound. A favorite line of mine is “I wish I could crawl inside of your head, stumble ‘round see what I can find.” Just like the rest of the album, this song speaks to vulnerability, mental health, hope, and love.

VANCE JOY - “CLARITY”

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy just released his second single, “Clarity” as part of his upcoming third studio album In Our Own Sweet Time. The whole album is due on June 10th. Joy collaborated with New Zealand producer Joel Little on the song. Little has previously worked with artists like Lorde and Taylor Swift.

“Clarity” is an ode to shy romances. “I was stuck inside my shell, until the ground began to sway,” Joy sings, embodying the cliché feelings of a crush, or the start of a relationship. A light, pop sound is embraced in its opening drum and guitar beats, and again with the trumpet following the song’s chorus. The fast-paced ballad feels representative of new love or a summer fling. And like a lot of his previous songs, Joy never fails to mention the ocean. He sings, “the seas were rising up, I had one thing in mind.” Whatever the case, “Clarity” is just a glance into Joy’s upcoming album.

