LUCIUS - “NEXT TO NORMAL”

Lucius is back with more glamour and funk than ever. Opening with two squeaky, crunchy guitars, the band kicks off a new era with their song “Next To Normal.” All the hallmarks of a Lucius song are there, double-tracked vocal harmony, upbeat feel, and high energy. But this song totally opened the band up to a new world. With the consistent drumbeat through the entire song, you feel like you're walking down a street full of lights, stars, and action.

The frontwomen Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig (both of whom attended Berklee College of Music) break out into the chorus with “When I’m close to you I’m next to normal, I feel immortal, I’m high without the paranoia.” With the incredibly lush music behind them, you can really feel their invincibility. I believe they really do feel immortal just from listening. Lucius’s new album Second Nature comes out April 8th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

SPOON - “WILD”

As we all anticipate Spoon’s 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, they drop yet another single! “Wild” previews some of the sounds we’re going to hear in the upcoming album — described by frontman Britt Daniel as, “the sound of classic rock as written by a man who never did get Eric Clapton.” This single displays rough guitar and honest vocals. It’s differing from their usual sound, but we can’t get enough of it! Check it out along with the music video that puts the “Wild” in the wild west!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

CANNONS - “BAD DREAMS”

The Los Angeles natives of Cannons have just released their single “Bad Dream.” The band is most known for their song “Fire For You” after it was used in a scene in Netflix’s hit show Never Have I Ever. Following the episode, the band’s song hit #1 on Alternative and Triple-A and spent multiple weeks atop the charts. The new single is their first release since they gained such a huge following.

“Bad Dream” sings about a nightmare in which they can’t wake up. The lyrics go, “I've been living in a bad, bad dream, I wish that somebody would wake me. Don't like this feeling, won't you shake me?” In a statement alongside the release, they said, “We’re excited to share our new single ‘Bad Dream’ and hope you find yourself connecting to it as much as we have been during this time of such uncertainty in the world.”

Cannons are expected to release a new album titled Fever Dream this spring. In the meantime, the band is preparing to go on tour this year, with an upcoming 31 shows.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

EDDIE VEDDER - “BROTHER THE CLOUD”

His third single released from his first solo album, Eddie Vedder’s “Brother the Cloud” is a rock & roll eulogy to his brother. While the song is guitar-heavy and is relatively upbeat, the lyrics reveal just how much anger Vedder is handling after the death of his brother. He sings, “the years they go by, the hurt I still hide,” and ends his song swearing at the world for taking his brother away. His voice progresses into a more aggressive tone throughout the course of the song, telling us just how affected he’s been by the loss of his loved one. Working with Red Hot Chili Pepper members Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, “Brother the Cloud” notably combines elements of their band and Vedder’s Pearl Jam. Eddie Vedder’s album Earthlings will be released on February 11th, and he plans on going on tour in February.

- Lauren Surbey, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here