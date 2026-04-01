Moonchild At The Paradise Rock Club:Boston Rides The Waves Of A Chill Vibe

written by D.Danubian

photos by Mo Wilks

In the beginning, they were three college classmates who gravitated to one another due to a shared affinity for Neo-Soul and Jazz. Now they’re the well respected, Grammy nominated trio, Moonchild. Amber, Andris and Max came to Boston “about that life”.

Performing selections from the band’s latest release, Waves, the crowd at The Paradise Rock Club were enveloped by big time boom bap that was pierced perfectly by ethereal vocals. The lead vocalist, Amber stayed in motion on the stage for new joints like “Not Sorry”, and Fear (Hey Friend). She elicited cheers from the audience when reaching the highest parts of her vocal range with a refined sass.

Moonchild’s been in the game for over a decade. Not only did they explore their back catalog (Tell Him, the mesmerizing Cure), but they spiked it with moments from the pioneers that inspired them: Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and D’Angelo to name a few.

True musicians, Max and Andris helped with background vocals while switching off between keyboards, guitar or bass. The real highlight of the night was when Moonchild fed the chill vibe in the air with notes from their wind instruments. Flute, Sax, and Trumpet playing took center stage as their show reached its conclusion. It was a job well done! In about 90 minutes, they solidified why new fans and those more familiar should ride the waves with Moonchild. It’s always a journey worth taking

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