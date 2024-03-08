Missy Elliott: A trailblazing woman in music and culture!

By Kathia Dawson, Urban Coordinator

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, a name synonymous with innovation, creativity, and a genre-defying approach to music, found her passion for performance at an early age. Her passion set the stage for a groundbreaking career that continues to redefine the landscape of Hip-Hop and R&B.

From Sista to Supa Dupa Fly

Melissa Arnette Elliott, aka Missy Elliott was born on July, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia. After a traumatic childhood she formed a girl group, called Sista with Fayze and Timbaland (Tim Mosley). In 1991, Devante Swing of the band Jodeci signed Elliott’s group to his Swing Mob Records label, marking her entry into the music industry. However, the group’s first album never materialized due to financial constraints, leading the group to dissolve. Undeterred, Missy Elliott joined forces with childhood friend Timbaland, forming a dynamic duo that would shape the future of music.

Elliott and Timbaland co-wrote and co-produced songs for Jodecci and Aaliyah. At 25, Elliott secured a deal with Elektra Entertainment, allowing her to write, produce, and record music under her own Gold Mind Record label. The debut album, “Super Dupa Fly” (1997), went platinum, earning Elliott her first Grammy nomination, and brought her Rolling Stone’s Rap Artist of the year designation.

Elliot’s follow-up album, Da Real World (1999) spent almost a year on the Billboard Rhythm-and Blues chart. This album featured Alyiah, Eminem, and Beyonce. She went platinum again, with Miss E… so addictive (2001) featuring the Grammy-winning dance track, “Get Ur Freak On.” Elliot won another Grammy for “Work It,” a single from her 2002 album Under Construction. Her fifth studio album This is Not a Test! (2003) featured cameos notables that included Jay-Z, Nelly and Mary J Blige.

In addition to her four Grammys she collected the Black Entertainment Television (BET) award for Best Female Hip-Hop artists multiple times, and her Hype Williams collaborated music videos were and are a regular feature on MTV.

Her ascent to stardom was unparalleled. In an era dominated by rap artists using samples, such as Diddy drawing from 70s and 80s R&B songs, Missy Elliott embraced the trend but took it a step further. She incorporated diverse sounds, from babies crying to rain sounds—capturing the essence of everyday life. The opening sequence of her debut album featured a remarkable four-song run, starting with its Busta Rhymes intro, followed by “Sock It 2 Me,” “Beep Me 911,” and “Supa Dupa Fly.” Missy showcased her ability to seamlessly blend singing and rapping, marking a truly incredible introduction to her musical prowess.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Elliott’s futuristic music videos, such as “The Rain,” featuring an iconic inflatable leather suit, and “Sock It 2 Me,” a computer generated 3D space suit. These videos not only set her apart but also left an indelible mark on culture and fashion, not to mention body acceptance for plus-sized Black women.

Influence and Collaborations: Paving the Way for Others

Beyond her solo success, Missy Elliott contributed significantly to the music industry by curating and writing for other artists. She ended the 90s with two writing/producing credits on

Whitney Houston’s My Love is Your Love album, and appeared on Spice Girl Mel B’s solo single “I Want You Back.”

Elliott’s reintroduction of dancing in Hip-Hop videos like “Work It” and “She’s a Bitch,” inspired artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Latto to bring choreography back to rap.

Spotlight Tracks: A Musical Odyssey

Missy Elliott’s discography boasts numerous anthems. “Get Ur Freak On,” with its unique Punjab world music sound, and “Work It,” featuring a ferocious beat and signature lyrical reversal, are just a glimpse into her sonic prowess.

Honors and Legacy: A Legend in the Making

In November, Missy Elliott made history by becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Queen Latifah acknowledged her as one of the greatest producers ever, highlighting her classic hits for stars like Beyoncé and Janet Jackson. MTV honored her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Missy Elliott’s impact and influence transcends generations. Today’s artists, such as Flo Milli and Bree Runway, continue to draw inspiration from her groundbreaking work.

Legacy of Empowerment: Mentorship and Support

Missy Elliott’s legacy extends beyond music; she is a mentor and supporter of fellow female artists. Her mentorship has inspired, uplifted and paved the way for Black women artists like Chlöe, Eve, and Lil’ Kim. Elliott stands tall as a multigenerational legend, a visionary who not only shaped the sound of an era, but also empowered a diverse array of voices to be heard.

Spotlight tracks

Sock it 2 me ft. Da Brat(1997)

“Sock It 2 Me,” a standout track in Missy Elliott’s illustrious career for its ability to push boundaries in the Hip-Hop genre, is a collaborative masterpiece featuring Da Brat. Released as part of her debut studio album, “Supa Dupa Fly” in 1997, the song quickly became a fan favorite and won awards in the late ’90s. The synergy between Missy Elliott’s innovative production and Da Brat’s dynamic presence resulted in a Hip-Hop gem that seamlessly blends creativity and attitude.



“Beep me 911” (1997)

The track “Beep Me 911” unveils a rich foundation of funk-laced R&B. Fronted by the charismatic and velvet-smooth runs of 702, the song is a testament to Missy’s diverse musical approach, blending genres with finesse.

Missy Elliott’s lyricism takes center stage, embodying a playful yet lofty quality. The song becomes a canvas for her to assert both her sensuality and the unwavering demand to be heard. “Beep Me 911” defies expectations by subtly delivering messages about desire without resorting to hypersexuality.

Work It (2002)

Collaborating with Timbaland, the hit song “Work It” is a great beat and an honorable head-nod to Hip-Hop dance of the past. It has a signature lyric reversal as well as the sound of a needle scratching on vinyl. A memorable empowering lyric from Elliott’s track: “Ain’t no shame, ladies, do your thing—just make sure you’re ahead of the game.”

Get Ur Freak On (2009)

“Get Ur Freak On” is infused with rhythmic elements from the Punjab region of South Asia making it one of the most recognizable Hip-Hop songs of the early 2000s. Missy Elliott’s innovative approach extends to the accompanying music video. In the video, Missy Elliott effortlessly moves her shoulders to the beat as she walks through, adding a dynamic and captivating element to the overall presentation.

Legacy



Missy Elliott, a multigenerational legend in music, has left an indelible mark on the industry. She transcends eras where explicit content was dominated by men, stood out as a quirky, futuristic feminist, and provided a platform for female rappers to exist. Her influence echoes in the work of contemporary artists who have sampled her iconic tracks. Smino’s “No-L’s” and Brent Faiyaz’s “Last One Left” feature elements from her song “Knock Knock,” showcasing the enduring appeal of Missy’s innovative sound.

Collaborations with emerging artists like Bree Runway, who paid homage to Missy on ‘APESH*T’ before collaborating on ‘ATM,’ highlighted her continued impact. Similarly, BIA’s “I’M THAT B*TCH” draws inspiration from Missy’s classic “She’s a B*tch,” a testament to the enduring relevance of her work.

Missy has paved the way for expressive Black women across genres including videos, holding the elevator for successors and peers alike. Elliott has worked behind the scenes, contributing to the success of industry giants like MC Lyte, Timbaland, and Mariah Carey.

Her career stands as a testament to her versatility, seamlessly navigating both the front and back of the house. From her first album diverged from the stuff beats and rhymes template of the time to her 21th century dives into R&B and dance music, Missy Elliott’s ever expanding futuristic surrealist sonic masterpieces will continue to mesmerize us earthlings for generations to come.