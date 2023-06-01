WERS Listener Advisory Panel

Discover WERS :: 06.01.2023

WERS is holding Listener Advisory Panels on Thursday June 22 on the campus of Emerson College.

There is a choice of 2 sessions, each including about 15 people and lasting 1 hour and 15 minutes.

These are in-person sessions with no virtual participation available.

Session 1: 6:15pm to 7:30pm

Session 2: 7:45pm to 9pm

The groups will focus on our main programming (Monday-Friday and weekends after noon.)

We'll provide snacks and everyone who joins us gets some 'ERS schwag!

If you are available to attend ONE of these sessions and regularly listener to our weekday programming, please fill out the form below.

We will reach out to confirm based on our availability.

Listener Advisory Panel

Register to join us Thursday June 22
Name(Required)
Gender(Required)
Age(Required)
WERS Membership Status(Required)
When do you listen to WERS?(Required)
Which session can you attend?(Required)

 

