Julien Baker in Studio 88.9!

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

Anyone who considers themself an indie music fan has inevitably heard of the supergroup boygenius. Their return in 2023 made the general public fall in love with their witty yet emotional lyrics and banging instrumentals. But if you’re someone who considers themself into “sad girl” music, you have to have heard of Julien Baker, one of three members in boygenius. With lyrics like “What right had you / not to let me die” (Favor), and “But I’ve kissed enough bathroom sinks / to make up for the lovers who never loved me” (Go Home), Baker establishes themself as a paragon of the genre.

During Baker’s visit to play live in Studio 88.9 on Thursday, they combined their soulful lyrics with their masterful guitar playing, hands blurring over the strings of their guitar. They performed renditions of three of their most profound songs, toeing the line of instrumentally impressive and soul-crushingly depressing.

Classic Baker Lyricism!

Baker began the performance with their newest song, “Lathe,” which has yet to be released on platforms. WERS was one of the lucky few to hear the song live and allow it to be presented to the world through the airwaves! The song begins slowly, the bass and Baker’s voice being the only things on the track at first. Bells come in next, before exploding into Baker’s signature aggressive strums over the yawning chorus:

Sharpening the blade

Push my heart against the lathe

Sing Adonai

You couldn’t die, you couldn’t watch

You couldn’t die, you wouldn’t die, you couldn’t love

You couldn’t cry, you couldn’t have

Sing Adonai, sing Adonai, sing Adonai

After they trail the last lyric into a scream before allowing the song to fade out, Baker addressed all our wonderful listeners, introducing themself and their band, thanking them for listening. They then launched into a performance of “Even,” the penultimate track from their second album Turn Out the Lights. The song ends and begins the same way, just Baker and their guitar. They hauntingly finish the second song with the lyrics, “It’s not that I think I’m good / I know that I’m evil / I guess I was trying to even it out.” The words hit like a gut punch, even more so with the reverb on Baker’s voice echoing through the station.

That’s a Wrap

Before playing their final song, Baker shows their appreciation for local radio and “the shortwave universe; [I’m glad that] you’ve decided to spend your time here, and not touch the dial … I appreciate you, and your time, wherever you are.”

“Hardline” is the final song they play, ironic as it is the first song on their most recent solo album, Little Oblivions. They toy with a synth board and their own guitar while they sing “I’m telling my own fortune / something I cannot escape / I can see where this is going / but I can’t find the brake,” dragging the last line out into a buildup to their fantastical performance on the guitar, an iconic and familiar move for any fan of Baker.

Julien Baker On Tour

Baker’s performance in Studio 88.9 came in the middle of their three-night sold out run at Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub in Cambridge. Their shows were supplemented by self-prescribed “bummer-pop” artist, Future Teens, whose band is local to Boston! A portion of the proceeds, as stated on Baker’s Instagram announcement, is dedicated to “The Ally Coalition (TAC) and their work supporting LGBTQ youth across the country.”