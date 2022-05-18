Wicked Local Interview: Alden McWayne

YOUR LATEST ALBUM, BROTHERS, YOU CREATED WITH YOU BROTHER. HOW LONG HAVE YOU GUYS BEEN PLAYING TOGETHER?

AM: We started playing together in around eighth grade. He would take me to jazz clubs and I would get really nervous. I would hop on drums. He played tenor saxophone. And actually, during the pandemic we just cooked up the album together.

WAS THERE A LOT OF ART AND MUSIC SURROUNDING YOUR FAMILIAL SETTING GROWING UP?

AM: My dad played flamingo guitar and my mom was a part of the church choir. She’s not that good of a singer, but she puts her heart into it, you know?

SO DO YOU THINK THAT ENVIRONMENT AFFECTED YOUR SOUND TODAY?

AM: Yeah, my dad would alway put on jazz and rock and Pink Floyd- we had a lot of cool music in the house.

THE ALBUM FEELS VERY JAZZ INFLUENCED–

AM: For Sure!

GOING IN, DID YOU HAVE AN IDEA OF THE SOUND YOU WANTED TO CREATE?

AM: It was pretty natural but at the same time I was like ‘I want to make jazz for indie kids.’ I wanted it to have a wider appeal.

A MORE MODERNIZED TAKE.

AM: Exactly! Gen-Z Jazz.

WERE THERE ANY MUSICAL INSPIRATIONS BEHIND THE WORK, IN TERMS OF INDIE-JAZZ FUSION?

AM: I’ll say. We listen to a lot of Brazilian music. There’s a Brazilian band called Azymuth. Marcos Val from Brazil is sick.

But also just soul music in general. Dijon is one of my favorite artists!

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR NON-MUSICAL INSPIRATIONS?

AM: Good question. Wim Hom. He’s this iceman from the Netherlands-

AN ICE MAN, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

AM: He’s like obsessed with cold baths and deep breathing.

SO DOES THAT MEAN YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE THAT ONLY TAKE COLD SHOWERS?

AM: Well, I start cold but then I go hot for like twenty minutes. But I still like to think I get the positive benefits of cold water!

… Also Andrew Callaghan!

ANDREW CALLAGHAN?

AM: He used to do “All Gas No Breaks” but now he does “Channel 5 News.” It’s this Youtube channel. It’s this indie-guerilla journalism. And he just walks around and talks to people on the street. It’s super cool.

ARE YOU WORKING ON MUSIC RIGHT NOW?

AM: Me and my brother are cooking up a song for the summer right now. Probably coming out in June!

DO YOU SEE IT DIFFERING FROM YOUR PREVIOUS PROJECT TOGETHER IN ANYWAY?

AM: I just wanna take it to the next level. I feel like both our musicality and confidence has just grown, since when we recorded a year ago.

YOU ALSO HAVE AN ACTIVE TIK TOK. DO YOU USE THAT IN RELATION TO YOUR ART AT ALL?

AM: I feel like it’s a great way to spread your art. It’s increased our audience for sure!

I FEEL LIKE I’VE SEEN YOU USE IT AS A SOURCE TO CREATE AND PLATFORM NOT ONLY YOUR MUSIC BUT ALSO YOUR COMEDY.

AM: I like to put out a mix. Cause I feel like it would almost be boring if I only did one. They are both such vital parts of my personality. It’s almost like I’m putting out my whole personality if I show the comedy and the music.

HOW DID YOU FIRST GET INTO COMEDY?

AM: Back in middle school I would rap in funny videos on instagram, on my second account. I have a second account, most people don’t know about it. But during the pandemic I kind of tapped back into that content creator mind. And it was so fun.

DO YOU HAVE ANY UPCOMING SHOWS IN THE AREA?

AM: Potentially, New York City, August 13th at Bowery Electric. Also, be on the lookout for Boston-based shows this fall!

Catch Alden McWayne’s At-Home Concert tonight on Wicked Local Wednesday! Every Wednesday at 9PM, we play music from Boston-based bands you won't hear anywhere else.