Hippo Campus Hops Past Expectations at MGM Music Hall

By Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Who: Hippo Campus, Petey USA

Where: MGM Music Hall

When: Friday, February 7

Hippo Campus, the indie rock band all the way from St. Paul, Minnesota, did a magnificent job at bringing out a fun crowd at their recent Boston show. Their US winter tour kicked off about ten days ago, and if you got lucky enough to be right up against the stage on Friday night, it was easy to feel like you were in a different world. About halfway through the show I took a trip from the pit to the balcony seating area of MGM Music Hall and it was just as fun to watch the crowd move as it was to watch the actual band.

Setting the Mood

Accompanying Hippo Campus on the Flood Tour is Petey USA, and if I hadn’t known that I was at a Hippo Campus concert, I would’ve thought it was all for Petey. The people around me were chanting his name between almost every song, and during the set there was a flood of people jumping and singing along like it was the main event. The band played a total of eleven songs, one of which was a cover of “No One Else” by Weezer. The others ranged across their three albums, including the album USA, their first release after being signed under Capitol Records.

I felt like I was watching a house show that had been placed on a bigger stage – Petey was fun, had silly lyrics mixed in with poetics, and had the sound of a college rock band with grunge-y undertones. Petey played us a couple of unreleased tracks, one of which he wants to call “Milk Man Cometh,” and he joked that the record label might not let him call it that because it’s “too weird.” Petey exclaimed, “I can’t believe I’m 33 and still making music like this!” Needless to say, I came away from Petey USA’s set with a smile on my face.