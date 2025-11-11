High Street Place hosts fourth annual Fall Fest

By Lydia Chen and Piper Greene

Boston’s Financial District turned festive last weekend as High Street Place hosted its fourth annual Fall Fest. The bustling food hall transformed into an autumn-themed hub, drawing locals and visitors with seasonal treats from more than 20 vendors, live music, and community activities.

Festivalgoers sampled everything from apple pie margaritas to spiked hot cider, while vendors such as Daiquiris and Daisies and Bubble Bath Bar welcomed new customers and celebrated the chance to collaborate. Beyond food and drink, guests enjoyed pumpkin painting, a beer stein contest, and one of the event’s highlights—the pie-eating competition, which raised funds for Community Servings, a nonprofit that provides meals to those facing illness and food insecurity.

Live performances added to the atmosphere, with the Blue Light Bandits, a band from Worcester, Massachusetts, among the featured acts.

For first-time attendees and longtime supporters alike, Fall Fest offered a lively mix of flavors, music, and tradition, bringing Bostonians together to celebrate the season.