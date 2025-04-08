Flipturn Turned Up The Energy At Roadrunner

By Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Who: flipturn, Arcy Drive

Where: Roadrunner

When: April 5, 2025

Flipturn Switched The Energy On!

The rainy and cold Boston night couldn’t stop flipturn from attracting a sold-out show at Roadrunner last Saturday. In support of their second full-length album, Burnout Days marks a huge leap in the band's career. It is an alt-rock and new wave showcase of the importance of friendship in times of distress or burnout.

This show marked a sort of homecoming for frontman Dillon Basse, having spent most of his childhood in Massachusetts before moving to Florida, where the band flipturn began. The show was packed with energy and excitement as the two other founding members, Tristan Duncan and Madeline Jarman, supported Dillon in translating their music masterfully to the stage. The band seemed truly happy to be performing and playing off the energy of the jumping crowds that Boston had to offer.

Arcy Drive’s Final Bow

Saturday’s show marked the final night the Long Island-based band, Arcy Drive, was accompanying the Burnout Days Tour. They certainly made the most of the night, playing with all their hearts and souls. The four-piece could not have set the tone of the night more perfectly. Their rock/grunge hits like “The Itch” and “Louie” from their upcoming album, The Pit, played as rock anthems that seemed sure to stand the test of time. They joked, they laughed, and they truly were able to get the whole crowd moving. I even saw someone crowdsurfing toward the end of their set! (Do not try this at home!)

Arcy Drive will be back in Boston in the fall on their headline tour, so be on the lookout for their show. I, for one, do not want to miss it!

Enter, flipturn

After the crowd was adequately warmed up, thanks to Arcy Drive, the five members of flipturn walked on, shadowed in silhouette from the blinding lights. They started strong with “Juno,” the first song on their newest album, before transitioning right into the title track, “Burnout Days.” From the moment they began playing, you could tell they were having a great time performing. Basse’s strong upper register was impressive, and the skill of the drummer and guitarist showed off how much they have all honed their crafts.