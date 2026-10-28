Everybody Scream

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

Halloween is the season of candy, costumes, but most of all, scaring. Our writers wanted to take the time to introduce you to some of their favorite screams in all of music.

“Sonnet” by DakhaBrakha

DakhaBrakha, the crown jewel of the Ukrainian folk scene, perfectly encapsulates the feeling of Halloween in their song Sonnet – though likely not on purpose. The Kyiv-based quartet has been traveling the world, spreading their amalgamation of sounds from across cultures since 2004. On Sonnet, their lead vocalist, Marko Halaneyvich coo’s over a steady baseline, while singing in English (a rarity for this band) through a thick accent that makes it seem like another language entirely.

Backed up with instrumentation by Iryna Kovalenko, Olena Tsybulska, and Nina Garenetska, the song slowly swells for the next three minutes and thirty-eight seconds, before being sliced through by a piercing shriek, before falling into a more rhythm-based section of the song. Garenetska’s cello is really what holds this song together, giving it a constant, which evokes the feeling of a chilly October evening that we are all so familiar with. While there is nothing to suggest that this song was composed with this idea in mind, it perfectly fits the theme.

– George Fleisher, Staff Writer

“Grass” by Animal Collective

Since their formation in 1999, Animal Collective has been revered by critics and fans alike, lauded as a band constantly daring to push rhythmic barriers. Long before their breakthrough album Merriweather Post Pavilion, they developed their signature layered and syncopated style through projects like Sung Tongs and Feels. “Grass” opens with those consonant, echoed chords we’re so familiar with while backed by jangly percussion; the harp dances with the piano, and before we can begin to understand the heaps of color being thrown at us, lead singer Avery Tare begins yelping frantically during the chorus. “Grass”, behind all its psychedelic undertones and stacked rhythms, is a song about changing relationships, and the physical pain of time’s passing.

Our bones will grow and break and grow again, and the world will carry on unforgivingly. It is vulnerable and poetic, carrying the hallmark of a successful young band: one not afraid to look at its awkwardness and call it beautiful. The album itself was released in late October; the band surely composed a melody perfect to play over a fall evening.

– Gilad Mishiyev, Staff Writer

“Have A Pint” by Cowboy Hunters

Cowboy Hunters, for me, has been one of my favorite discoveries in the wide world of music that I have made this year, and I think that you should listen to them too. Their EP, EPeepee, released earlier this year and the entire project is loud and in your face. “Have A Pint” somehow has the effect of being both a punk song, but, in my opinion, it borders on dance as well.

The smashing guitar riff and loud, banging drums that can be found on all of their music lend the song a classic screamo punk feel. However, in the bridge, this song almost turns into a dance song with the repetition of “bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club.” This slow, crescendoing repeating lyric haunts the end of the song, leading to a massive shout in the outro. Seeing as how Boston has always had a thriving punk scene, Cowboy Hunters is the perfect new band to introduce WERS to.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Ur Mum” by Wet Leg

When thinking about something scary, I think of all the men I’ve spoken to before. Wet Leg captures this perfectly in “Ur Mum” while maintaining their classic tongue-in-cheek deadpan delivery. This irresistible leading duo from the Isle of Wight is comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, who originally formed their indie rock band in 2019. Their self-titled album debuted in 2022 and ever since have left an unforgettable mark on the alternative scene. Their guitar features catchy, simplistic riffs and an upbeat, dancy production. They truly have their own distinctive sound. I would describe Wet Leg as a raunchy and upbeat treat that makes you keep coming back for more.

– Ella DeYoung, Staff Writer

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

It’s hard to pick a single best scream in Drowning Pool’s song “Bodies.” Featured on the Texas nu-metal band’s debut album, the song remains their biggest hit over 20 years after its release.

Vocalist Dave Williams delivers unbridled energy from start to finish, and you can’t help but headbang during the iconic call-and-response build-up to the chorus. Despite the song’s angry, hard rock sound, “Bodies” has an oddly positive message. The lyrics create a vivid picture of mosh pits and the bonds people form within these violent, thrashing circles. With fast-paced guitar riffs and growling vocals galore, the song is the perfect ode to the community and uninhibited self-expression of metal concert crowds.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

“I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers

“I Know the End” is the final track on Phoebe Bridgers’ 2020 album Punisher. I’d like to remind you that this was the peak of the pandemic, although it’s not likely you forgot. We all remember the claustrophobic feeling of being stuck inside, nothing to do, nothing to look forward to, and existing in a constant state of existential dread. So, naturally, Bridgers ends her album with a massive, metal-inspired, primal scream. After spending the song slowly building tension, Bridgers finally lets everything loose.

The music swells, the vocals become increasingly frantic, and then the song erupts into a chaotic, cathartic scream. That scream is what makes “I Know the End” such an effective closer. It captures the helplessness and uncertainty of the moment without trying to neatly resolve it. There is no comforting answer, just the realization that the world is changing and there’s nothing you can really do about it. Sometimes, you just have to accept the end of what you know, embrace the uncertainty, and, when necessary, scream about it.

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator