By Olivia Hintlain

Audience members sang along last Sunday with queer activist and musician Evan Greer to Dolly Parton songs at the Burren.

“The goal was to kind of just get everyone singing and celebrate that communal spirit,” Greer said.

When the late September Nor’easter storm forced the event to be rescheduled, the Burren allowed Greer to set up a Dolly Parton brunch in October. The musician expressed gratitude for being given a space after having to cancel. Various songs ranging from “Islands in the Stream” to “Coat of Many Colors” were played by Greer and volunteer singers.

Hilary Lustick, who volunteered to sing through Facebook, said she “just really connected to [Parton’s] spirit and what she stood for” and enjoyed performing at the brunch.

“It was such a community feel. Evan did a great job of fostering that,” Lustick said.

At the finale, Greer invited all volunteers on stage and encouraged the audience to sing along to “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

Kateri McGuinness, who attended the event with her family, said “It’s always fun to come together to listen to music with other people, but Evan was fantastic.”