D. DaNubian interviews local legend Skippy White

D. DaNubian sat down to talk with local legend Skippy White. Skippy is a respected record store owner who stocked all of the urban music hits of the day. Listen to how they discuss Skippy’s start in radio and his commitment to R&B and Soul.

While listening one day back in 1953, Skippy happened upon a radio show featuring host DJ Symphony Sid who was playing vintage rhythm and blues from groups such as the Orioles. It was from that moment Skippy became hooked on the genre ever since. In the late 1950’s White worked at a college record store. In his travels, he happened upon a struggling radio station, W.I.L.D., which wasn’t doing well with revenue and decided to approach the owner about putting on a radio show. The owner agreed to his show pitch on the condition he found four sponsors for a two hour show. When his record store owner declined to be the fourth sponsor, White pulled together his savings, decided to also open his own store and both a legendary radio career and business venture began. In addition to being a champion for R&B and Soul on the radio, Skippy White went on to have a successful career as a record store owner